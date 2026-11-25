It’s the time of year when many favorite shows go on a break. For some, it’s a long winter hiatus, but for others, it’s just a short break due to holiday programming. In the case of “Chicago Med” Season 12, it’s the latter.

There isn’t a new episode of “Chicago Med” on tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 25. Long-time fans were sure to expect this break in the schedule. It happens regularly, and it’s due to NBC’s holiday programming. The good news is there is still one episode to go before the show goes on its winter hiatus.

Why Isn’t ‘Chicago Med’ on Tonight, Nov. 25?

NBC CHICAGO MED — “Borders and Battle Lines” Episode 1208 — Pictured: (l-r) Darren Barnett as Dr. John Frost, Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

The lack of a new episode is linked to it being Thanksgiving Eve. Every year, NBC puts a halt on the regular programming this week, and while the start of the week tends to look the same — and it did with the comedy block and “Line of Fire” airing — the end of the week is always preempted for holiday specials.

Tonight, NBC will air the “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade,” which is a great time to look back on previous parades. This one is a big one, as the Macy’s Day Parade turns 100! After that, there’s the Thanksgiving special of “Saturday Night Live,” which will bring all the laughter and fun of previous and current skits.

So, it does mean that not only is “Chicago Med” off tonight, but all three “One Chicago” shows are taking a break.

When Will ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 Return with New Episodes?

NBC CHICAGO MED — “Borders and Battle Lines” Episode 1208 — Pictured: Darren Barnett as Dr. John Frost — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Just how long is this break going to be? The bad news is that it’s more than one week, but there is still one more episode to go in 2026. When the promo for the fall finale aired, it made it clear that the episode would air on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2026.

The first week of December is all about the Rockefeller Christmas Tree celebrations. NBC takes up programming to highlight that and other holiday content. Then it’s a week of fall finales for the Wednesday shows, before “Chicago Med” and the others head on their winter break.

“Chicago Med” Season 12 Episode 8 will feature an exciting moment for long-time fans. Colin Donnell will return as Dr. Connor Rhodes after leaving the series during the Season 5 premiere in a traumatic storyline involving his ex, Dr. Ava Bekker. He has been confirmed for two episodes of this season, with the fall finale being the first.

The episode involves multiple incoming patients, and it will mean all hands on deck. To bring in Rhodes, one of the patients will need a new heart, and he is a skilled cardiothoracic surgeon. It will be fun for many to see how he integrates with the newer characters and how he interacts with some of his former colleagues.

Once the episode finishes, the next episode won’t be until 2027. “Chicago Med” returns on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2027, along with the entire “One Chicago” lineup, making for a relatively short break in terms of TV shows.