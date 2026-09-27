‘Chicago Med’ Boss Offers Exciting Tease for an Origin Episode for One Particular Character

Origin episodes have become popular for many broadcast shows. They’re the quickest way to explain why people have made the decisions they have and what made them want to be in the careers they’re in. “Chicago Med” has done two of these types of episodes so far, focusing on Dr. Charles and Dr. Archer.

Fans have wanted to see origin episodes for many others, with many calling for Hannah Asher. Matt Webb Mitvoch took the questions to “Chicago Med” showrunner, Allen MacDonald, who had an exciting update to share.

A Hannah Origin Episode Is Coming to ‘Chicago Med’

NBC CHICAGO MED — “Triple Threat” Episode 1108 — Pictured: Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

MacDonald made it clear that there is an Asher storyline on its way. It will be titled “The Book of Hannah,” but there isn’t a date on when it will be happening just yet.

“Chicago Med” Season 12 will premiere on Oct. 7, 2026, on NBC. It kicks off a night of “One Chicago” drama, and this season will be a chance to delve deeper into her backstory.

Asher has one of the more colorful backstories, especially for the job that she is now in. She battled a severe heroin addiction, and she relapsed during the sixth season. That led to her leaving the hospital for some time to get through rehab, and she returned during Season 7 fully sober and ready to put that part of her past behind her.

Since then, she has been focused on sobriety thanks to the support of friends and colleagues. However, the series has never fully looked back at her initial development or how her childhood trauma affects that.

‘Chicago Med’ Can Go Into Hannah’s Childhood Trauma

NBC CHICAGO MED — “The Cost of Living” Episode 1114 — Pictured: Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Hannah shared some of her fears when she found out that she was pregnant, telling the story of two significant losses linked to pregnancy. The OBGYN shared that her sister had died in childbirth, and she never met her mother, who died while giving birth to Hannah. She grew up with her father and brother, and there was certainly a shadow over her head that led to her career path as an OBGYN.

“Chicago Med” Season 12 promises to delve into all of this. It’s easy to see on the surface that Hannah would want to take this career path, in the hopes that she could save others from the fates of her mother and sister. However, what hasn’t been explored is how that career path brought up her own childhood trauma and potentially led to her drug addiction.

The ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 Premiere Jumps Into Motherhood

NBC CHICAGO MED — “Heaven Help Us” Episode 1121 — Pictured: Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC)

When “Chicago Med” Season 12 premieres, it will jump three months after the events of the previous finale. During that episode, Asher gave birth to her daughter with Dr. Archer, so the premiere will pick up with them in the midst of parenthood.

MacDonald has made it clear that when the show returns, Asher isn’t back at work. She isn’t quitting her career, as behind-the-scenes photos show Jessy Schram in scrubs, but there will need to be a discussion about her career and finding a balance between motherhood and her work. As Archer returns to work, there’s also the feeling of being isolated, as Asher stays home for a while.

The premiere episode will guest star “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Gabrielle Carteris. She’ll play an overbearing mother of the groom when there is a shooting at the wedding. Get ready for the premiere on Oct. 7 at 8/7c on NBC.