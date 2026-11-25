Thanksgiving Day is usually associated with turkey, family gatherings, and a whole lot of football. But let’s be real, not everyone wants to spend the entire holiday watching people tackle each other on television. Whether you’re looking for something entertaining to put on while preparing dinner, a little nostalgia after the big meal, or something the entire family can enjoy, there are plenty of alternatives on Thanksgiving Day 2026.

Thursday, November 26, brings everything from a milestone parade celebration to beloved sitcoms, classic Christmas movies, and special musical performances. Yep, there’s quite a bit happening outside the football schedule. Here’s what to watch if the games aren’t part of the holiday plans.

The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

When: Thursday, November 26, at 8:30am ET

Where: NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is especially exciting because it’s celebrating its 100th anniversary. That’s a pretty big milestone for one of television’s most recognizable holiday traditions.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker return to host the broadcast, which promises spectacular floats, familiar character balloons, marching bands, celebrity appearances, and musical performances.

The performer lineup includes Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, Natasha Bedingfield, JoJo, Feid, and the Indigo Girls, among others (per the Macy’s website). And, of course, Santa Claus will make his traditional appearance to officially kick off the Christmas season.

Honestly, even if watching the parade isn’t an annual tradition in your household, it seems like the 100th-anniversary celebration is a pretty good reason to tune in. NBC will also air an encore at 2:00pm ET.

The National Dog Show

When: Thursday, November 26, at 12:00pm

Where: NBC and Peacock

If watching adorable dogs compete for a championship sounds more appealing than watching football, NBC has another Thanksgiving tradition worth checking out.

The National Dog Show returns for its 25th annual television broadcast. More than 2,000 dogs representing over 200 breeds and varieties will compete for the coveted Best in Show title.

John O’Hurley and David Frei return as hosts, with Mary Carillo providing behind-the-scenes coverage and interviews.

Yep, it’s a couple of hours of incredibly talented dogs, impressive grooming, and plenty of adorable moments. What more could anyone ask for on Thanksgiving?

Note: the competition actually takes place earlier in November, but later airs on Thanksgiving afternoon.

A ‘Friends’ Thanksgiving Marathon

When: Thursday, November 26, beginning at 12:30pm ET

Where: TBS

There are plenty of television shows with memorable Thanksgiving episodes, but few have made the holiday quite as entertaining as “Friends.”

TBS is bringing viewers a marathon featuring the beloved sitcom, including some of its most memorable holiday disasters. From Monica’s infamous turkey-on-the-head moment to Ross and Monica’s competitive Thanksgiving football game, there are plenty of reasons to revisit the gang’s holiday adventures.

And honestly, “Friends” is one of those shows that works particularly well as background television while everyone is recovering from dinner. Whether viewers have watched every episode a dozen times or are introducing someone new to the series, it’s an easy choice for a little Thanksgiving nostalgia.

‘The Jeffersons’ Thanksgiving Marathon

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When: Wednesday, November 25, beginning at 8:00pm ET

Where: Antenna TV

Looking for something a little older to watch during the holiday? Antenna TV is celebrating Thanksgiving with a marathon of “The Jeffersons.”

The classic sitcom stars Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford as George and Louise Jefferson, a couple who move on up to a deluxe apartment in Manhattan. The series remains a favorite for its memorable characters, family dynamics, and sharp comedy.

The marathon begins Wednesday evening at 8:00pm ET and continues throughout Thanksgiving Day. That’s practically an entire day of visiting with the Jefferson family.

For viewers who enjoy classic sitcoms, this is a nice alternative to the usual holiday programming.

A ‘Looney Tunes’ Thanksgiving Marathon

When: Thursday, November 26, from 8:00am to 11:00pm ET

Where: MeTV Toons

Thanksgiving isn’t just for grown-ups, and MeTV Toons is making sure younger viewers have something to enjoy, too.

The network’s “Rabbits, Ducks & No Turkeys” marathon features nearly 100 classic “Looney Tunes” shorts starring familiar favorites like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

The lineup includes memorable cartoons such as “Hillbilly Hare,” “Stupor Duck,” “Rabbit Romeo,” and “A Star Is Bored.”

Whether the cartoons are being enjoyed by the kids or serving as a nostalgic trip down memory lane for the adults, this is an easy way to add some laughs to the holiday.

‘The Hogan Family’ Marathon

When: Thursday, November 26, beginning at 6:00am ET and continuing into Friday

Where: Rewind TV

For another dose of classic television, Rewind TV is dedicating Thanksgiving to “The Hogan Family.”

The sitcom, originally known as “Valerie” before being renamed following Valerie Harper’s departure, stars Sandy Duncan and Jason Bateman. It follows a mother and her three sons as they navigate family life, growing up, and the everyday challenges that come with it.

The marathon runs for 20 hours, making it another option for viewers who enjoy revisiting television favorites from decades past.

It’s also a fun opportunity to see one of Jason Bateman’s earlier television roles before his later success in shows like “Arrested Development” and “Ozark.”

A ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Thanksgiving Marathon

When: Thursday, November 26, beginning at 6:00pm ET

Where: TBS

If “Friends” isn’t quite the right sitcom marathon, TBS has another familiar group of characters ready to entertain viewers.

“The Big Bang Theory” gets its own Thanksgiving marathon, featuring Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Howard, Raj, and the rest of the gang.

The series has plenty of memorable holiday moments, including awkward family gatherings, relationship mishaps, and Sheldon’s particularly memorable Thanksgiving antics.

Yep, sometimes the best way to spend a holiday evening is with characters who are just as dysfunctional as everyone gathered around the dinner table.

The ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Turkey Day Marathon

When: Thursday, November 26, beginning at 12:00pm ET

Where: MST3K streaming channels, including YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more

For something a little different, fans of cult television can spend Thanksgiving with the return of the “Mystery Science Theater 3000” Turkey Day Marathon.

The annual event brings together six classic episodes of the comedy series, which features characters watching and making fun of some particularly questionable movies.

This year’s marathon is titled “Back in Orbit,” with Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett hosting the festivities.

The lineup includes:

12:00pm ET: “Boggy Creek II”

2:00pm ET: “Hobgoblins”

4:00pm ET: “Parts: The Clonus Horror”

6:00pm ET: “The She-Creature”

8:00pm ET: “The Final Sacrifice”

10:00pm ET: “Time Chasers”

It seems like this will be a particularly fun choice for anyone who enjoys cheesy movies, sarcastic commentary, and a little nostalgia. Best of all, viewers can find the marathon on several free streaming platforms.

A Christmas Movie Marathon on TNT

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When: Throughout Thanksgiving Day

Where: TNT

Apparently, the Christmas season doesn’t wait for Thanksgiving dinner to be over. TNT is bringing out several holiday favorites throughout November 26, making it easy to trade football for some seasonal movie magic.

The Thanksgiving Day lineup includes:

“The Year Without a Santa Claus” at 9:00am ET

“The Polar Express” at 10:03am ET

“Four Christmases” at 12:02pm ET

“A Christmas Story” at 2:01pm ET

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 4:00pm ET

“Elf” at 6:00pm ET

“A Christmas Story” at 10:00pm ET

From Ralphie’s unforgettable Christmas wish to Buddy’s journey through New York City, there are plenty of familiar favorites to enjoy.

Honestly, Thanksgiving is a perfectly acceptable time to start watching Christmas movies. And with this many options, there’s no reason to wait until Friday.

‘Christmas Delivered’ on Hallmark Channel

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When: Thursday, November 26, at 8:00pm ET

Where: Hallmark Channel, and eventually, Hallmark+

Hallmark is also getting in on the Thanksgiving viewing schedule with “Christmas Delivered.”

Starring Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown, the holiday movie follows a successful woman working in the tech industry who helps a struggling Christmas-tree farmer modernize his business. As the two work together to save his livelihood, romance begins to blossom.

It’s a familiar Hallmark setup, but that’s part of the appeal. Sometimes viewers just want a cozy Christmas romance, a little holiday magic, and a predictable happy ending.

For anyone who would rather spend Thanksgiving evening watching a new holiday movie than another football game, this is an easy choice.

See ‘Mary Poppins’ on ABC

When: Thursday, November 26, at 8:00pm ET

Where: ABC

For a little family-friendly nostalgia, ABC is airing “Mary Poppins” as part of its “Wonderful World of Disney” programming, per a Disney press release.

The beloved 1964 musical follows the practically perfect nanny who arrives at the Banks family home and changes the lives of two children through music, imagination, and a little bit of magic.

Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke lead the classic film, which remains a favorite for multiple generations.

Whether it’s a holiday tradition or a first viewing for younger family members, it’s a lovely option for Thanksgiving night.

‘The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas’

When: Thursday, November 26, at 8:00pm ET

Where: CBS and Paramount+

For anyone looking to end Thanksgiving with a little music and entertainment, Jennifer Lopez has something special planned.

“The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas” brings the superstar’s celebrated Las Vegas residency to television in a concert special capturing the production’s grand finale.

The two-hour special features Lopez performing some of her biggest hits, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. The production also incorporates personal storytelling and musical influences from throughout her career.

CBS will broadcast the special, while Paramount+ subscribers can stream an extended version featuring additional footage.

It’s a pretty great alternative for anyone who would rather spend Thanksgiving evening enjoying a concert than watching another football game.

‘Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert’

When: Thursday, November 26, at 8:00pm ET

Where: PBS

Music fans have another option on Thanksgiving night with “Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert.”

The legendary singer-songwriter performs “Seven Psalms” in its entirety during this special live presentation. The performance offers an intimate look at the acclaimed musician and his work, making it a different kind of concert experience from Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas production.

For fans of Simon’s music, this is an opportunity to enjoy a celebrated artist in a more intimate setting. And for anyone who prefers live music to holiday movies, PBS has something worth tuning in for.

‘Mickey’s Home Alone’ on Disney Jr.

When: Thursday, November 26, at 6:00pm ET

Where: Disney Jr.

Families looking for something younger viewers can enjoy have another option with “Mickey’s Home Alone.”

The Christmas special finds Mickey and Pluto accidentally left behind when Minnie and the gang head off for a holiday getaway. Unfortunately, the two aren’t exactly alone for long, as a mischievous raccoon and weasel have their eyes on the holiday dinner.

It’s a fun holiday-themed adventure for Disney fans and a nice choice for families who want something entertaining before the evening’s programming begins.

‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 on Netflix

When: Thursday, November 26

Where: Netflix

Not everyone wants to spend Thanksgiving watching something family-friendly. For viewers who prefer a little drama, Netflix is releasing all eight episodes of “The Hunting Wives” Season 2.

The series returns with more of the secrets, scandal, and complicated relationships that made its first season such a conversation starter.

It’s a particularly good option for anyone who would rather spend the holiday binge-watching a new season than flipping through traditional television programming.

And yep, having an entire season available at once makes it easy to settle in for a post-Thanksgiving viewing marathon.

Whether it’s watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, cheering on some particularly adorable canine competitors, revisiting favorite sitcom moments, or enjoying a Christmas movie marathon, Thanksgiving 2026 has plenty of entertainment outside the football schedule.

And honestly, there’s something for just about everyone. Families can enjoy animated classics, sitcom fans have several marathons to choose from, and anyone ready to embrace the Christmas season can settle in with Hallmark movies and holiday favorites.

Of course, some of these options overlap, so viewers might have to make a few choices about what deserves to be on their television. But that’s a pretty nice problem to have when the alternative is another afternoon of football.

Note: programming and streaming availability are subject to change. Check your local listings and services for the most up-to-date information.