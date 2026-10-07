‘Chicago Med’ Season 12 Returns — Here’s Everything You Need to Watch Every Episode

Run, do not walk, to your living room. “Chicago Med” is back tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 7. It’s time to find out what’s happening to everyone’s favorite characters after that cliffhanger ending.

This isn’t just about watching the premiere, though. After that episode, you will want to tune in weekly, and all these live-streaming and on-demand details are perfect for the entire season — unless there’s a three-way crossover that even puts “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire” slightly out of sync for one night.

How to Watch ‘Chicago Med’ Live

NBC CHICAGO MED — “Shots Fired” Episode 1201 — Pictured: Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — (Photo by: George Burns Jr/NBC)

There is one channel where all episodes of “Chicago Med” air in the United States. You’ll need NBC, where episodes air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesdays.

Now, there are a few ways to watch NBC, whether you have a traditional cable provider or not. If you have cut the cord, providers like Fubo TV and Sling TV can make it possible to watch live while on the go. It’s a great way to make sure you stay up to date.

Don’t forget to stick around afterward for the rest of the “One Chicago” universe. “Chicago Fire” and then “Chicago PD” also premiere today!

Of course, if you don’t watch live, you can always watch on demand. All episodes of “Chicago Med” head to Peacock, and you’ll be able to watch them around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Thursdays after new episodes air. If you are going to wait for episodes to head to streaming, then you’ll want to stay away from social media. Spoilers are rampant!

What to Expect on ‘Chicago Med’ Season 12

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The end of Season 11 saw one of Gaffney’s original defenders fired. Sharon Goodwin was delivered the news, and the new season will see her fight for her position back. She is not going to let this hospital go without at least standing up for herself, but will she be able to prove that she’s necessary to those who don’t know her?

The premiere episode is titled “Shots Fired,” but this doesn’t mean fired at the hospital. No, the show isn’t going the route of “Grey’s Anatomy” and is instead going to bring in characters from a wedding. One of those is a former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star who will play the role of the mother of the groom. How much will she get in the way?

While all that happens, Hannah will be left at home on maternity leave. It’s time for Archer to head back to work, leaving Hannah alone with the baby, and that type of isolation can be scary. Sure, it’s a wonderful time for many moms, but not all of them, and Hannah will need to make a decision about whether she’ll be a stay at home mom or return to work.

In the premiere episode, she brings the baby to the hospital to see dad at work, but that leads to something much bigger. She’s pulled into a medical case, and it could prove that not all moms want to stay home. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be a mom and a doctor at the same time.

“Chicago Med” airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.