An OG Character Is Returning to ‘Chicago Med’ After 7 Years

While eyes are still on whether two OG characters will find a way to patch things up at Gaffney Medical Center on “Chicago Med” Season 12, there is some exciting news for fans of another familiar face. Colin Donnell is set to return to the series after a seven-year absence.

PEOPLE shared the exciting news, making it clear that Donnell played Dr. Connor Rhodes from the very beginning of the series, until leaving during the “Chicago Med” Season 5 premiere. We even have the details of when he will be back and for how long.

When Will Colin Donnell Return to ‘Chicago Med’?

Getty PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actors Colin Donnell (L) and S. Epatha Merkerson, of ‘Chicago Med’ speak onstage during the ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Med’ panel discussion at the NBCUniversal portion of the 2015 Winter TCA Tour at Langham Hotel on January 13, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Donnell is slated to return during the “Chicago Med” Season 12 fall finale. There is even a date for that episode, making it clear that NBC is planning ahead. The episode will air on Dec. 9, 2026, and it hints that there will be two episodes to air after the Thanksgiving break. Usually, NBC only offers one week of shows before going into the winter hiatus.

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) will turn to Connor when it comes to a young heart patient. This patient has a complicated and risky surgery, and there is only one person she can think of for the job. Of course, it’s the talented Dr. Rhodes.

He will then stick around for the episode after that, which will be the winter premiere, some time in January 2027. He is currently confirmed for a two-episode stint in the series, and eyes are sure to be on whether there could be another return for him in the future. At the moment, Merkerson and Oliver Platt, who plays Dr. Daniel Charles, are the last two original characters, and they’re both in an argument with each other at the moment.

Right now, “Chicago Med” is handling the fallout of the premiere episode, which included the unexplained exit of Dr. Naomi Howard, played by Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut. That exit will be explained in the second hour. Another missing face was Sarah Ramos as Caitlin, who will be back. Ramos is currently on maternity leave, but she’ll be back from Episode 6.

The Last Time Colin Donnell was on ‘Chicago Med’

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Colin Donnell attends the opening night for “Ragtime” at Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center on October 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Donnell’s last episode of “Chicago Med” was a rather dark one. In the Season 5 premiere, he found out that his father had been killed, and he became the suspect. However, his ex had killed his father in the hope of getting back with Connor, leading to his ex taking her own life. Connor decided it was time to walk away from the hospital.

While he has certainly been missed, this is the first time he’s returned to the series. Showrunner Allen MacDonald has worked hard on bringing popular characters back, with Season 10 being the firstt, seeing the return of Rachel DiPillo. Then in the next season, Torrey DeVitto and Nich Gehlfuss returned.

Now it’s time for Donnell, who has done a variety of projects since his exit. Not only has he just wrapped a lengthy Broadway run in “Ragtime,” but he also did a two-episode stint on “FBI: International” at the end of Season 3 and appeared in “Zero Day.” He has also been busy working on his music, releasing a joint album with his wife, Patti Murin, who also appeared on “Chicago Med.”