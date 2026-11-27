While “Outlander” fans know how things have to end for Brian and Ellen on “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” there are still questions about how they will get to that point. At least, when they’re put in harm’s way, everyone knows that they’ll survive. The same can’t be said for Henry and Julia, which means their cliffhanger endings in “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 2 are even more intense.

It’s time to break down how everything plays out. One of the worst things is not knowing if questions will be answered, as “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Malcolm Grant Still Wants Answers on ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2

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All season, all Malcolm Grant has wanted is real answers. His nephew was murdered at the end of “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 1, and it’s hard to fault the man for wanting to find out who did it. During the Season 2 finale, he makes it clear to Colum and Dougal that he’s sure Brian and Ellen had something to do with it, and to be fair, they did! Malcolm is also angry that Colum and Dougal hid the fact that Brian and Ellen got married.

Malcolm even outright asks Brian if he killed his nephew. Did he really think that Brian would admit to it? Instead, Malcolm orders Henry to kill Brian before sunrise, and if he does it, Henry will be free from the Grants’ service.

There was no way that Henry would go through with that. Instead, he manages to get a warning to Brian. That leads to Henry getting shot by Simon. After all, Simon learned that Malcolm wanted Brian dead, and while he may not always like Brian, Simon doesn’t want his son dead. The problem is he shot the wrong guy. Oops!

It leaves Henry’s fate on the line. Can he recover from being shot? It seems like it. Arch Bug tries to help, but Henry bleeds out on Arch’s wagon, and it looks like his time could be up.

Julia Races Away from Balloch on ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’

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Meanwhile, Julia is trying to save her own life. She is sure that Simon means to have her killed now that he wants to marry Margaret Grant. That’s the only way he can be fully free of her and still have William as a legitimate heir.

Henry and Julia had managed to communicate via letters during “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” and that’s where Henry is able to tell Julia that he will come for her during Twelfth Night, and if he doesn’t get to Leathers, then she needs to head to Craigh na Dun. However, Simon has other plans, and he wants Balloch to take Julia to the physician.

Julia fears for her life, so she leaves Leathers with William and rushes to meet Henry. Only, she ends up falling from her horse and winds up in a fight with Balloch. That leads to her jumping over a waterfall to escape him, and Balloch looks over to see her body at the bottom bloody and bruised.

Don’t worry, William wasn’t with her! She just made it look like she had her son. Davina headed to Lallybroch to meet with Henry, but when Henry didn’t show up, she took William to the only people she could fully trust — Brian and Ellen. Sure enough, they take William in, adding to the fan theory that Jamie’s brother William is actually Claire’s biological brother.

As for Julia, Balloch gets her body and takes her to the church with Father Anselm, asking for sanctuary. There’s hope that Julia may be saved, but “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” Season 3 is needed for that answer. Right now, it looks like both of Claire’s parents are dead on the “Outlander” prequel.