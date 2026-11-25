HBO Max has set its hit drama series “The Pitt” to return for season 3 on January 7, 2027, following its blockbuster second installment. However, over the last several months, Noah Wyle and the show’s creator, R. Scott Gemmill, have shared what fans can expect when it returns.

In addition to Wyle, the popular HBO Max series stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, Ayesha Harris, Sepideh Moafi, and Shawn Hatosy.

‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Has Revealed When Season 3 Will Take Place

Getty (L-R) Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy, and Noah Wyle

The events of “The Pitt” season 2, which arrived in January 2026, took place over the Fourth of July weekend. However, per Radio Times, while speaking at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts in May, Wyly said the season will air in November.

“It’s set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications,” the actor confirmed.

Of course, it’s reasonable to assume that the events of “The Pitt” season three could line up with Veterans Day, which is November 11. Before Upfronts, Wyly discussed the season’s direction with Variety regarding a potential time jump.

“The only time jump we’re interested in making is to get into a different weather season, to get into a slightly different mode of cases that come with a change in weather,” the “ER” alum said.

“If that was summer, then what happens in the winter when you get cold, snow, and black ice. Additionally, in July, Wyle spoke to Deadline about his character’s mental health on the show.

“Well, I don’t want to say too much about Season 3, but I think we’re climbing out of the pit slowly but surely,” he shared.

“I think Robbie and anybody who can identify with him will watch his journey and feel that we’re now finally in the kind of ascension. We’re moving up and out of where we’ve been.”

From there, he shared that “The Pitt” season 3 will explore “doctors benefiting from being patients.”

According to him, “We’re going to see that he’s begun the therapeutic road; it’s had a positive effect. It’s fragile, and it’s not without risk and vulnerability, but it’s at least there’s forward progress.”

From there, the reporter mentioned the “dangerous events” that took place in the first two seasons of the series.

When asked about this aspect of season 3, he said, “All sorts of different kinds of cases come through the doors when you’ve got slick roads: people turning on their boilers and their heaters for the first time, house fires, the homeless situation where people are out on the street and cold. The weather is a character this season, for sure.

R. Scott Gemmill Also Spoke About ‘The Pitt’ Season 3

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Season 2 of “The Pitt” concluded in April 2026. That same month, “The Pitt” creator Gemmill discussed the third season, which began production in June.

He told Vulture, “Season 3 will be about him [Dr. Robbie] exploring getting the help he needs, and how that will affect him and others.”