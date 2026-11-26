It was certainly a shock to the world to find out the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade would be postponed due to weather. Marketed as the 100th parade, it’s the first time in history that it’s had to be postponed — although it had been canceled three years in a row due to World War II.

Eyes were immediately on when and where the parade would take place instead. After all, the city of New York, Macy’s, and NBC all made it clear that this was a postponement and not an outright cancellation. It didn’t take long for a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade official to share the details: Saturday, Nov. 28.

When Will the Rescheduled 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Air?

Getty A balloon of Snoopy rests under protective netting during the inflation of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, on the eve of the parade in New York City, on November 25, 2026. This year will mark the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and will feature ballons, floats and performers along a 2.5 mile (4km) route throughout Manhattan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to happen at the same time it usually does, at 8:30 a.m. That means if you’re in New York on Saturday, Nov. 28, you’ll want to head into New York early in the morning.

The parade route is set to be the exact same as normal, starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West and ending at Macy’s Herald Square (on West 34th Street). The parade covers a 2.5-mile route, and it usually takes around three and a half hours for all performers, balloons, and floats to make it through.

Where to Watch the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV

Getty A balloon of Buckaroo Bob The Minion rests under protective netting during the inflation of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, on the eve of the parade in New York City, on November 25, 2026. This year will mark the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and will feature ballons, floats and performers along a 2.5 mile (4km) route throughout Manhattan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re not planning to head into New York City or you’re watching it from another part of the country, then you’ll need to tune in to NBC. The network will air the parade at the usual time of 8:30 a.m. across all time zones, preempting all the initially planned programming on Saturday, Nov. 28.

There is usually a rebroadcast of the parade at 2 p.m. across all time zones, but this may not happen. NBC will air the college football game featuring the Grambling State Tigers against the Southern Jaguars at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

The 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday will also be broadcast on Peacock if you have that streaming platform. You’ll then be able to stream it whenever you want. The broadcast covers three and a half hours due to the number of floats, balloons, and participants in the parade.

A Weekslong Process Condensed Into Days

Getty A balloon of Mario rests under protective netting during the inflation of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, on the eve of the parade in New York City, on November 25, 2026. This year will mark the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving parade, and will feature ballons, floats and performers along a 2.5 mile (4 kilometer) route throughout Manhatten. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

One of the biggest knock-on effects with the postponement of the parade is that all the balloons need to be sent back to New Jersey, where a facility can hold them all until Saturday. They need to be the “parade readied again,” and that means they’ll be deflated and need to be re-inflated, which usually takes weeks to get ready.

This entire process will need to be done in days. In fact, parade organizers believe everything will have to be accomplished within 24 hours, putting extra pressure on the organizers and volunteers.

Those who usually travel in the city on Saturdays are being asked to ensure they have extra time to get to their destinations. It’s also important to check on the parade route if this is not usually something that affects your travel day.