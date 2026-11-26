First making its television debut in 1977, BBC‘s “Top Gear” proved to be an enduring hit with British TV viewers.

Demonstrating the latest advances in automotive technology, the series featured various celebrity guests racing fast cars. The series ended its initial run in 2001, only to be successfully relaunched the following year, with hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and Jason Dawe (later replaced by James May).

Clarkson, Hammond and May exited “Top Gear” in 2015, debuting their own-car themed show, “The Grand Tour,” on Prime Video in 2016. The show then brought in former “Friends” star Matt LeBlanc as replacement host, with that particular iteration of the show ending in 2023 in the wake of driver Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff’s involvement in a 2022 car crash.

Now, BBC has announced plans to revive “Top Gear” once again — this time, with Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay Takes the Wheel

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In a video released on Thursday, November 26, the British broadcaster announced the celebrity chef would be taking the wheel as new host of “Top Gear.”

Ramsay was also announced as the show’s new host in a BBC Top Gear magazine article.

Ramsay and the “Top Gear” team, noted the article, will “deliver the adventures, stunts, fun and mayhem you’ve come to know and love from ‘Top Gear’ TV, from its top-secret base just off the A281, to locations across the globe that are probably a bit sunnier than an old airfield south of Guildford.”

Production on the new season is set to begin in early 2027, with its TV debut anticipated for the following year.

“My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing. That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motorsport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering,” Ramsay says.

“At its very best ‘Top Gear’ has always been about the unexpected — surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos. That’s the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences,” he continues.

“It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can’t wait to get started!” Ramsay adds.

In the new iteration of “Top Gear,” Ramsay will be joined by a team of as-yet-unrevealed co-presenters, with filming to take place (as the BBC stated) at “locations across the globe.”

A Race Car Fanatic

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While some might see the foul-mouthed, temperamental celebrity chef known for such food-based TV fare as “Hell’s Kitchen” and “MasterChef” to be an odd choice for a car show, the BBC article explains why he’s actually the ideal host.

“Keen ‘Top’ Gear’ TV enthusiasts will know Ramsay as a man of form. Not only is he a bona fide car fanatic — his collection spans every conceivable motoring dream you could imagine, and he’s even got a racing licence — but he’s also a dab hand at the track, having been on the show three times,” notes the article, adding, “Indeed, he once managed to hustle a Chevy Lacetti around the TG Test Track in 1m 46.3s. He also ate food Clarkson had cooked on an engine. B****y hell.”