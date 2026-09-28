Prime Video Hit Renewed After Latest Season Watched By 66M Viewers

The adventures of Jack Reacher will continue — for two more seasons, at least.

On Monday, September 28, Prime Video announced that hit series “Reacher” was being renewed for a sixth season — days after the fourth season completed its run, and months after the series was already renewed for a fifth season.

This marks the first time that “Reacher” has received two separate season orders within the same year.

More ‘Reacher’ to Come

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As Deadline reports, this early renewal will keep the show on its annual schedule.

Based on the books of Lee Child, Season 5 began production in Toronto back in July, and will be based on “Make Me,” the 20th book in Child’s series.

It has yet to be revealed which “Reacher” book will inspire Season 6. That said, star Alan Ritchson — who is also one of the series’ executive producers — recently revealed that Childs’ “Die Trying” is his favorite book in the franchise.

Per Ritchson, that story — involving Reacher taking on a militia of white supremacists — had been planned to be adapted it in a previous season.

“My favorite book,” Ritchson wrote via Threads. “Fun fact: I had it approved until someone got re-elected.”

Massive Viewership Numbers

Amazon MGM Studios Alan Ritchson as Reacher, Christopher Rodriguez Marquette as Jacob, Sydelle Noel as Tamara Green

Interestingly, viewership of the fourth season improved over the previous season.

According to Amazon stats, “Reacher” Season 4 amassed 66 million viewers globally within in its first 28 days on Prime Video.

“Seasons 2, 4 and 3 of ‘Reacher’ (in that order) rank as the most-viewed returning seasons of all time on Prime Video, with Seasons 2 and 4 among the five most-viewed seasons of any original series in the platform’s history alongside the first seasons of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ and ‘Fallout,'” Deadline reports.

Beyond that, the show is huge for Prime Video internationally, with nearly 60% of viewership coming from outside the U.S. (particularly in such countries as Germany, the U.K. and Brazil).

U.S. viewership has likewise been robust, with “Reacher” having recently nabbed “its fifth consecutive billion-minute weekly viewership tally on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 1.18 billion minutes, finishing No. 1 in four of the five weeks.”

A Hard-Hitting Hit

Amazon MGM Studios

Fans of the series can anxiously await two more seasons, and very likely more, given the massive level of success the series has achieved.

“‘Reacher’ hits hard,” said Peter Friedlander, head of global television, Amazon MGM Studios, told Deadline in a statement.

“What Lee Child has built and Nick Santora and his creative teams have brought to life is, simply, incredible,” Friedlander added. “Alan Ritchson is Jack Reacher — he’s delivered a performance that has captivated audiences around the world. Together with our partners at Paramount Television Studios, we couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey. Reacher is a truly iconic series, and we’re thrilled to be on the ride with this extraordinary cast and crew for Season 6.”

While production remains underway and no premiere date has yet been set, it’s likely that Season 5 of “Reacher” will debut sometime during summer 2027.