12 Shows Renewed for New Seasons by Prime Video — Don’t Miss the Romance, Mystery, Action and More

While Prime Video has canceled four shows so far in 2026, it’s also renewed 12 others. From a series based on a beloved movie that immediately charmed fans to an action-packed story coming back for its fifth season, see what you’ll be able to continue watching.

1. ‘Elle’

Amazon MGM Studios Elle

Even though “Elle” just premiered at the beginning of July, it’s already been renewed for a second season by Prime Video. In fact, it was renewed back in January. Starring Lexi Minetree in the titular role that was made famous by Reese Witherspoon in the “Legally Blonde” movies, the elder actress acts as the show’s executive producer.

2. ‘Off Campus’

Amazon MGM Studios Off Campus

Renewed for a second season in February, Prime Video tells viewers that its hit series “Off Campus” is a “college soap based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series.” If you haven’t watched the first season yet, then you’ll be interested to know that it “follows the unlikely romance between wry, hockey-hating music major Hannah Wells and Briar U’s womanizing star center Garrett Graham as they strike a deal to help each other out. But will their deal unfold as expected?”

3. ‘Young Sherlock’

Amazon MGM Studios Young Sherlock

“Young Sherlock” is another show that’s getting a second season on Prime Video. A series from Guy Ritchie, Prime Video notes that fans can watch “the legendary origin story of Sherlock Holmes in this irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures.”

4. ‘Bloodaxe’

“Ahead of the launch of Season 1, Prime Video has given Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst’s Bloodaxe a second season order,” Deadline reported on June 16. “The first season launches in early 2027 on the streamer and Hirst told Deadline filming starts on Season 2 in a few weeks.”

Hirst, who “penned The Tudors,” according to Deadline, is a “veteran scribe” who was also “behind Vikings, which was a huge hit.”

The new show focuses on Viking warrior Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux) and his wife Gunnhild (Jessica Madsen) as they “battle for Norway’s throne amid betrayals and rival kings,” according to IMDb. “Their saga draws in rulers from England and Scandinavia as war and chaos engulf the kingdom.”

5. ‘One Night in Idaho: The College Murders’

Amazon MGM Studios One Night in Idaho

In June, “One Night in Idaho: The College Murders” was renewed for a second season. The “2025 docuseries about the horrific stabbings of Idaho college students carried out by Bryan Kohberger in 2022, … features never-before-heard testimony from the law enforcement officers and investigators who apprehended Kohberger, as they attempt to answer the question: ‘Why did he do it?’ The police featured in Season 2 of ‘One Night in Idaho’ were previously unable to tell their stories due to a gag order on the case,” according to Variety.

“The three-episode Season 2 also features archival material including bodycam footage, police interviews and forensic evidence,” Variety notes. “It follows lead detectives Brett Payne and Darren Gilbertson as well as police chief James Fry as they offer emotional first-person perspectives. The docuseries will also check back in with those closest to the case, including friends and family members who shed context on where things stand more than a year after Kohberger’s guilty plea.”

6. ‘Every Year After’

Amazon MGM Studios Every Year After

“Every Year After” is another show that was renewed for a second season by Prime Video in June.

“Get ready to return to Barry’s Bay: ‘Every Year After’ has been renewed for a second season at Amazon’s Prime Video less than a month after its debut,” Variety reported. “Based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel ‘Every Summer After,’ the first season of the drama tells the friends-to-lovers-to-second-chance-romance story of Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett).”

Variety tells viewers of the show that “[i]n Season 2, Amazon confirms ‘Every Year After’ will shift the focus to Charlie and adapt Fortune’s sequel book, ‘One Golden Summer,’ while ‘continuing to explore the fan favorite stories and characters from the first season.'”

7. ‘Cross’

Amazon MGM Studios Cross

After watching two seasons of “Cross,” fans will surely be thrilled to find out that in March, it was renewed for a third season.

“We need to see [Alex Cross] confronting a different challenge about himself and the people around him, and in Season 3 we have this conversation about addiction because Cross as a detective is really addicted to the hunt,” said creator and showrunner Ben Watkins, according to Deadline.

The series’ star and executive producer Aldis Hodge added, “That became a nice theme for us to play with. When you think about people who are addicted and the impact they have, it doesn’t have to be narcotics or alcohol.”

8. ‘Jury Duty’

Amazon MGM Studios Jury Duty

“Jury Duty” will also be returning to Prime Video for a third season. If you haven’t seen the show yet, IMDb explains that “[a]n unsuspecting hero is put through a series of real-life activities. Unbeknown to them, the activities are elaborately staged by actors.”

9. ‘House of David’

Amazon MGM Studios House of David

In the recently announced third season of “House of David” from Prime Video, “David’s journey comes full circle from outcast shepherd to fierce warrior, to his ultimate destiny as King,” according to Variety. “But before the throne, there is exile. David is a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies and live yet another dangerous lie. This chapter explores the true cost of destiny — the betrayals endured, the identities shed, and the sacrifices demanded of a hero before he can rise to the throne.”

10. ‘Hazbin Hotel’

Amazon MGM Studios Hazbin Hotel

After four successful seasons, “Hazbin Hotel” will be returning to wrap things up with its fifth and final season.

“I’m so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion,” said the show’s creator Vivienne Medrano, according to Deadline. “I’m so excited for fans to see how this story ends.”

11. ‘Reacher’

Amazon MGM Studios Reacher

In May, Deadline reported that “Alan Ritchson will be back in the title role” of “Reacher” thanks to the fact that “Prime Video has renewed its hit series Reacher for a fifth season ahead of its Season 4 premiere expected for later this year. The streamer touts the show’s ‘continued success and global appeal of the action-packed drama’ as the reason for the early renewal.”

12. ‘Invincible’

Amazon MGM Studios Invincible

Fans of “Invincible” will be happy to know that the show will be heading back to Prime Video for its sixth season.

“Robert Kirkman’s hit graphic novel adaptation starring JK Simmons, Sandra Oh and Steven Yeun has been greenlit for a sixth season with the fifth still months from airing,” Deadline reported. “Season 4 has just wrapped and was the most-watched to date, according to Kirkman’s Invincible producer Skybound Entertainment, hitting the top 10 in more than 50 territories.”