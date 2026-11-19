The iconic British celebrity chef, restaurateur, television presenter, and writer Gordon Ramsay has spoken of his pride at being given a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ramsay, who recently turned 60 (and looks fabulous for it), is known best for his chain of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants. They have received a total of 17 Michelin stars, of which Ramsay holds nine as of 2026.

But he also appears prominently on our screens and has for the best part of 30 years. Food shows like “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares,” “The F Word,” “MasterChef,” “Culinary Genius,” “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” “Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch,” “Next Level Chef,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service,” and Netflix’s “Being Gordon Ramsay” have made him a household name in not only his native United Kingdom, but all over the world.

His fame has also led to him earning several acting and voice acting credits. His movie and series credits include “Phineas and Ferb,” “The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle,” “Big Hero 6: The Series,” “New Girl,” 2015’s “Burnt,” and 2017’s “Smurfs: The Lost Village.”

Ramsay took to social media to share his pride at his latest achievement.

Gordon Ramsay ‘Can’t Believe’ He Has a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Gordon Ramsay shared his pride at receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the 19.5 million followers on his Instagram account.

The post includes four videos from his induction ceremony, including the unveiling of the star. Ramsay is smartly dressed in a tailored navy suit with matching shirt and tie. He looks incredibly proud and overwhelmed at earning the prestigious honor.

Ramsay’s caption on his post reads, “Truly an honour !!! Can’t believe since I came to Los Angeles in 1994, I’d be standing here 32 years later on my own star on the @hwdwalkoffame ⭐️ Thanks to @lisavanderpump @joelmchale @kevinfrazier and the @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for an incredible morning !! Gx.”

Coldplay’s 2014 alternative rock track “A Sky Full of Stars” appropriately plays over the post.

Getty Gordon Ramsay with daughter Tilly and wife Tana at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Ramsay was joined at the event by his daughter Tilly Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay.

Television host Kevin Frazier served as the event’s emcee, while guest speakers included actor and comedian Joel McHale and restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump.

Fans, followers, and friends of Ramsay flocked to his post’s comments section to send their congratulatory messages to him.

Ramsay’s Fans & Followers Say His Walk of Fame Star Is ‘Well Deserved’

Getty Gordon Ramsay on his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The comments section of Gordon Ramsay’s post about his Hollywood Walk of Fame star is buzzing. His fans, followers, and famous friends have flooded it with congratulatory messages.

Former soccer superstar Sir David Beckham commented, “Congratulations mate so well deserved 🧑‍🍳 Lovely to see you all there a very proud moment ❤️ @gordongram ❤️.”

“Jackass” icon Steve-O wrote, “Yeah dude!!! Congrats!!!”

“Congratulations🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” posted “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews.

Adventurer and television personality Bear Grylls said, “Congrats to you all! A proper family effort! 🙌🔥🙌”

One of Ramsay’s followers proclaimed, “OMGEEEEEE THE KING!! WELL DESERVED 👏🔥🔥.”

Someone else observed, “What a moment 👏 well deserved 🙌.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user noted, “One of the very few who I truly in my hearts thinks deserves this.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to Gordon Ramsay. His star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is undoubtedly well deserved. He has spent years entertaining us on both the small and big screens.

Moreover, we wish the belligerent but beloved British star even more success in the future.

Gordon Ramsay’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.