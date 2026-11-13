‘Top Chef’ Alum Leah Cohen Mourns Heartbreaking Loss of Her Husband, Ben Byruch

Leah Cohen, who competed on Bravo’s Top Chef, is mourning the heartbreaking passing of her beloved husband, Ben Byruch.

Byruch died at the age of 44 on Tuesday, Nov. 10, according to The U.S. Sun. News of his passing was confirmed by the couple’s New York City restaurant, Pig & Khao.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of Ben Byruch – husband to our chef and owner, Leah Cohen, devoted father, son, brother, and friend to many,” the restaurant’s statement read. “Ben was the co-founder of Pig & Khao and its creative heart. His vision shaped who we are, and his warmth, passion and sense of humor touched everyone lucky enough to know him.

“We ask for privacy for Leah and the family during this time. We will miss him more than words can say.”

They have not announced a cause of death. He is survived by his wife, Leah, as well as the couple’s two sons, Carter and Baker. They opened their restaurant together in 2012.

As for Leah, she competed in Season 5 of Top Chef, finishing in sixth place. The couple recently appeared together on Bobby Flay’s Food Network competition series , The Line, helping their team win a cooking challenge to earn a $25,000 prize.

Tributes Pour In

Under the restaurant’s Instagram post, many people paid tribute to Byruch.

“Just watched you both shine on Bobby Flay’s The Line. Sending love to the Pig & Khao family as you navigate this profound loss.♥️♥️♥️,” one person wrote.

“Leah… I am praying for you and your sweet boys. I’m so very sorry. ❤️,” another person shared.

“I am shocked and heartbroken. I’m so so sorry @leahscohen. Ben was wonderful and will sorely be missed. Sending you and your children so much love and strength ❤️,” a viewer posted.

“My deepest deepest condolences to you, Chef Leah, your family, and the entire team during this difficult time. May you find solace, comfort, and strength.🙏🏽,” one viewer commented.

“My deep and sincere condolences. I am so sorry and sad to hear this news. My love to Leah, their families and Pig and Khao family. 🙏🏻❤️,” another viewer shared.

GoFundMe Launched To Support Leah Cohen & Their Children

Following news of Byruch’s passing, a GoFundMe was launched to help support his family.

“Ben was the creative force behind Pig and Khao, the restaurant he built alongside his wife, chef and owner Leah Cohen. If you’ve ever walked into one of their rooms and felt that cool energy of something truly unique, that was Ben,” the page read. “He had a rare gift for making people feel welcome, and he poured it into everything he touched — the work, his friendships, and most of all his family. He dedicated his life to the restaurant and his family. He was a devoted father to Carter and Baker, an avid and slightly annoying Eagles/Sixer/Phillies fan and a force to be reckoned with in so many ways.”

“We are raising funds to support Leah and their kids — to cover memorial and funeral expenses, and to give their family the time and space they need without the weight of immediate financial pressure,” the organizers continued. “Please also share a story, a message or note, Leah and the family will read every word, and those stories will matter for a long time.