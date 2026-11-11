Beloved Food Network Star’s Return in Doubt After Unexpected Exit From Popular Baking Competitions

Food Network star Carla Hall may not be returning to the channel’s popular baking competitions after leaving several longtime judging roles.

Hall, 62, was noticeably absent from the latest seasons of “Halloween Baking Championship” and “Holiday Baking Championship,” prompting viewers to question whether she would return.

Now, an insider has told The U.S. Sun that Hall is focused on other opportunities and is not currently discussing a return to Food Network.

“Carla is focusing on her shows on other networks and on her personal projects like her book,” the source said.

“She hasn’t been talking to Food Network. It seems like there is no relationship there at the moment.”

The insider added that the network has no immediate plans to bring Hall back, although the two sides reportedly did not have a contentious split.

“There’s no hard feelings on the network’s side, but there are no discussions to bring Carla back for anything,” the source explained.

“Nothing extremely negative happened between Food Network and Carla, it’s just business.”

Neither Hall nor Food Network has announced a permanent end to their working relationship.

Carla Hall’s Food Network Departure Followed 11 Seasons on ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

Hall became a familiar face on Food Network after joining the first season of “Halloween Baking Championship” as a judge in 2015.

She remained with the competition for 11 seasons, becoming known for her elaborate Halloween costumes and enthusiastic reactions to contestants’ creations.

However, Hall confirmed earlier this year that she would not return for the 2026 season.

Food Network brought in chef Aarti Sequeira to join returning judges Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell.

Hall also stepped away from “Holiday Baking Championship,” with Kardea Brown taking her place in the judging lineup.

Over the years, Hall appeared on several other Food Network programs, including “Summer Baking Championship,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Worst Cooks in America.”

Before joining the network, Hall competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” in 2008 and later returned for “Top Chef: All-Stars.”

She also co-hosted ABC’s “The Chew” from 2011 until the daytime talk show ended in 2018.

Carla Hall Joins Gordon Ramsay on New Show After Food Network Exit

Although Hall is no longer appearing on Food Network’s baking competitions, she has several projects underway.

The chef is joining Gordon Ramsay and Waylynn Lucas for season 2 of Fox’s “Next Level Baker,” which is scheduled to premiere November 19.

Hall also released her latest cookbook, “Carla Hall Bakes: Sweet & Savory, From My Heart to Your Kitchen,” on September 8.

The book is her first dedicated baking cookbook and includes more than 80 recipes inspired by Southern cooking and international flavors.

In addition to her television and publishing work, Hall co-hosts the “Chewed Up” podcast with her former “The Chew” colleagues Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon.

The three are also scheduled to reunite for the Chefs Making Waves cruise in April 2027.