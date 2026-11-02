Julia Roberts’ Favorite Sandwich Is A Classic Recipe, With A Twist

Nobody could have predicted the sandwich combination Julia Roberts calls her favorite.

The recipe came up when Roberts took part in the ‘Colbert Questionert’ on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Colbert says the segment allows celebrities to be “fully known to people.” In his classic interviewing style, he did not hold back or shy away from asking follow up questions. His first question: what is the best sandwich?

It seems that the “Pretty Woman” actress knew her answer would be divisive, because she insisted that “everyone’s gonna hate” what she had to say. After a moment of reflection, she finally declared: “The best sandwich of my youth: peanut butter and jelly with sour cream and onion potato chips smashed in it.”

Roberts further clarified that the sandwich has to be made on wheat bread. “Not white [bread], because it would stick in the gaps of my teeth,” she said. She did not clarify what kind of jam should go on the sandwich.

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A Divisive but Personal Answer

The studio audience gasped at her answer, and Roberts immediately recognized that she had lost the room. “This is a house divided right now, did you hear that [gasp]?” She joked with Colbert. The audience laughed in response.

When Colbert asked for more clarification about her bread preference, Roberts said she used to have a gap between her front teeth. She couldn’t whistle through them, but she said that she could get a popsicle stick through the gap.

Her answer may have been unexpected and may not be her favorite right now, but it is hardly a combination that has never been tried before. Other celebrities are known to like the classic sandwich with chips. Channing Tatum previously said on the ‘Colbert Questionert’ segment that he liked Cheetos on his peanut butter and jelly.

Potato chips on sandwiches are hardly unheard of, too. Snoop Dogg has said he puts them on his bologna sandwich, and the crisp sandwich is a favorite in the United Kingdom.

Watch How To Make Julia Roberts’ Favorite Sandwich Recipe

Online content creator Domenic’s Kitchen put Roberts’ favorite recipe to the test as a part of his celebrity sandwich series. In the past, the creator has featured Jake Gyllenhaal, Harrison Ford, and Woody Harrelson’s favorite recipes. Notably, Harrelson’s favorite is a crunchy peanut butter sandwich on whole grain bread with slices of banana and honey drizzled on top.

The creator demonstrated for fans how he would make Roberts’ favorite recipe. He begins by toasting the bread in a pan with butter to make the outside crispy and golden brown. Then, he spreads on the peanut butter and jelly and adds the chips. The sandwich is finished by cutting it into triangles. The creator notes that he was “pleasantly surprised” by the unexpected sandwich combination and the sour cream and onion twist.

Aside from sandwiches, Domenic’s Kitchen also tests recipes from other stars and from pop culture. He has made and tried the gabagool sandwich from “The Sopranos” and the calzone from “Seinfeld.”