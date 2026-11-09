Gordon Ramsay Shows off His Impressive Physique in Topless Selfie as He Turns 60 [SEE]

British celebrity chef, restaurateur, television presenter, and writer Gordon Ramsay has just celebrated his 60th birthday. Ramsay was born in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, Scotland, on November 8, 1966.

The owner of Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, who has been awarded 17 Michelin stars overall and holds nine as of 2026, keeps himself fit and is in remarkable shape for a man of half of his age. He often takes part in Ironman competitions and similar events.

As he becomes a sexagenarian, Ramsay has taken to social media to share an inspirational topless selfie of himself to show his fans and followers what 60 can look like.

Gordon Ramsay Is Looking Incredible at 60

Gordon Ramsay shared his topless selfie with the 19.4 million followers on his Instagram account as he turns 60 years old.

His post includes a single black and white photograph. In the snap, Ramsay faces the camera wearing what appears to be a wetsuit or drysuit (used for swimming). However, the suit is rolled down to his waist, revealing his impressively chiseled upper body.

Ramsay’s caption on his post reads, “Thank you everyone for the incredible birthday messages ! Day 2 of being 60……LFG !!!!”

AC/DC’s iconic 1980 heavy metal track “Back in Black” plays over his post.

Ramsay’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section of his post to share their thoughts on his admirable physique.

Ramsay’s Fans & Followers Think He Looks Amazing for 60

Getty Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay.

The comments section of Gordon Ramsay’s selfie is teeming with messages. Primarily, the messages are fans and followers wishing him a happy birthday and telling him how fabulous he looks.

One of Ramsay’s followers commented, “looking great for 60 Gordon! Keep it up.”

Another follower wrote, “Dam bro. Way to make us all feel out of shape. lol.”

“I’d chase you around the house with sellotape just to put you back together you’re that shredded,” joked somebody else.

Someone else posted, “Happy belated birthday, Gordon 😍 thirst trap city on here lol.”

A particularly complimentary individual said, “Chef looking leaner and cleaner than a medium rare wellington let’s goooo! 💪🏽🔥”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “You look amazing! #ﬁtnessgoals Happy Birthday!🎉🎊”

Ramsay’s 60th birthday wasn’t the only celebration in the family on Sunday, November 8.

Ramsay Shared His Birthday With Daughter Tilly

On the same day Gordon Ramsay turned 60, his daughter, television personality Tilly Ramsay, turned 25. She was born on November 8, 2001. Dad again took to social media to share his birthday tribute to her with the world.

The post includes four lovely pictures of dad and daughter together over the years, and one of them alongside Ramsay’s wife and Tilly’s mother, Tana Ramsay.

Ramsay’s caption on the post says, “Happy birthday to this incredible young lady, sharing such a special day with you is a Dads dream , there’s not enough words to explain how proud you make me feel, have a fantastic 25th birthday and I can’t believe I’m bloody 60 wtf ❤️🎉.”

Stevie Wonder’s 1980 pop track “Happy Birthday” appropriately plays over the post.

Another famous chef, Jamie Oliver, was among those who commented on it. He wrote, “Happy birthday Tilly 👏👏.”

“Strictly Come Dancing” judge and Mark Ballas’ mother, Shirley Ballas, commented, “Happy birthday.”

Tilly herself replied, “Love you so much! ♥️”

We’d like to send our heartfelt (and admittedly slightly belated) birthday greetings to both Gordon Ramsay and Tilly Ramsay as they turn 60 and 25, respectively. Moreover, we hope they had the most amazing day spending time with their nearest and dearest (which, of course, includes each other).