‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 25 Spoilers: A Team Shake-Up & Potential Injury Rock Episode 8

“Hell’s Kitchen” Season 25, Episode 8, “Thumb-thing’s Cooking,” airs tonight, November 12, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on FOX. And yep, it seems like the chefs are in for another eventful night as Gordon Ramsay continues looking for his next head chef.

Tonight’s episode will bring a team change and an injury that could put one contestant’s future in the competition at risk. Honestly, those are two pretty big developments to squeeze into one episode. Especially as the remaining chefs continue fighting to prove they belong in the kitchen.

According to the IMDb episode synopsis:

“The red team gains a new member, while a nasty cut puts another chef’s spot in “Hell’s Kitchen” at serious risk.”

Based on the episode title, fans can probably make an educated guess about what gets injured. However, the identity of the chef involved remains a mystery. There is also a preview that reveals which contestant is switching teams, giving viewers another reason to tune in.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 25: Mike Moves to the Red Team

FOX Michael “Mike” Catuosco Jr. competes on Season 25 of “Hell’s Kitchen” Episode 8, “Thumb-thing’s Cooking” (2026)

One of the biggest spoilers for tonight’s episode comes from a photo shared on FOX’s press site. Fans can clearly see contestant Michael “Mike” Catuosco Jr. wearing a red jacket instead of blue as the dinner service gets underway.

This confirms that Mike is moving over to the Red Team, giving the group another member as the competition continues.

Team changes are always interesting to watch on “Hell’s Kitchen” because contestants have to adjust to working with different personalities while continuing to meet Ramsay’s expectations. And let’s be real, getting comfortable with a new team isn’t necessarily easy when everyone is already under pressure.

For Mike, this move could be an opportunity to show what he can bring to a different group of chefs. It seems like Ramsay is looking to balance things out. But whether that translates into a better dinner service for the Red Team remains to be seen.

The team change also gives fans something to watch beyond the usual dinner service drama. Will Mike fit right in with his new teammates, or will the adjustment create even more challenges for the group?

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Spoiler: A Chef Suffers a Nasty Cut

FOX The remaining Season 25 contestants in “Hell’s Kitchen” Episode 8, “Thumb-thing’s Cooking” (2026)

The other major development teased for Episode 8 involves an injury. One contestant suffers a nasty cut that puts their place in the competition at serious risk, per the IMDb synopsis. And with an episode titled, “Thumb-thing’s Cooking,” there certainly seems to be another clue about what happens.

Yep, it seems like a chef could accidentally get a little too close to their knife while preparing the food.

However, at the time of this writing, the identity of the injured contestant has not been revealed. The available synopsis also doesn’t explain how serious the injury is or whether the chef will be able to continue competing.

Honestly, this is one of those situations where a seemingly small kitchen accident could have much bigger consequences. The contestants are competing for a major opportunity. And an injury could make it difficult for someone to keep up with the demands of the competition.

Fans will have to watch tonight to find out who gets hurt and whether the incident changes the course of their “Hell’s Kitchen” journey.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Preview Shows the Blue Team Gets Kicked Out of Dinner Service

There is also another interesting detail in a video preview shared to Instagram on November 11, 2026. The clip appears to show the Blue Team being kicked out of the kitchen while the Red Team continues working on entrees for the hungry customers.

The short clip doesn’t reveal exactly what happened to cause the Blue Team to leave. But it does give fans a glimpse of how dinner service is unfolding. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean the Red Team will have an easy time getting through service.

Let’s be real, Ramsay isn’t going to hand out praise just because the chefs manage to get food out of the kitchen. The contestants still have to deliver dishes that meet his standards, and one mistake can quickly turn things around.

How to Watch ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 25, Episode 8

FOX Mya Gonsalves competes on Season 25 of “Hell’s Kitchen” Episode 8, “Thumb-thing’s Cooking” (2026)

Fans won’t have to wait long to see how these spoilers play out.

Between Mike’s move to the Red Team and an injury that could put another contestant’s spot at risk. Plus a dinner service that appears to take an interesting turn, there is plenty happening tonight.

And while fans don’t know exactly how everything unfolds, one thing is certain: these “Chefs Under 25” still have plenty to prove before Gordon Ramsay decides who has what it takes to become his next head chef.

“Hell’s Kitchen” Season 25, Episode 8, “Thumb-thing’s Cooking,” airs tonight Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on FOX, streaming next day on Hulu and Disney+.