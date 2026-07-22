Joel McHale Marks 30 Years of Marriage With Sweet Tribute to Wife Sarah

Joel McHale and Sarah Williams McHale are celebrating a milestone three decades in the making.

The couple marked their 30th wedding anniversary on July 20 with heartfelt Instagram tributes, sharing recent photos alongside black-and-white snapshots from their 1996 wedding day. The posts offered fans a glimpse at the love and humor that have defined their relationship since they first started dating in 1993.

Joel, 54, shared a smiling selfie of himself and Sarah from Shibuya, Japan, paired with a throwback wedding photo. Keeping his signature sense of humor intact, the “Animal Control” star joked that his wife made the “brash decision” to accept his proposal 30 years ago.

“And just like that…. 30 YEARS ago today THEEE Sarah Williams made the brash decision to accept my offer of marriage. Thank you baby for agreeing,” he wrote. “I love you and I love you and I love you.”

The anniversary celebration comes after three decades of marriage, two sons, and countless memories together, making the social media exchange an especially meaningful one for the longtime couple, who share sons Eddie, 21, and Isaac, 18, per People.

Sarah Looks Back on How Their Love Story Began

Sarah celebrated the milestone with a tribute of her own, posting a recent selfie alongside another black-and-white wedding portrait. Her caption reflected on where their relationship first began while looking ahead to what comes next.

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“30 years married @joelmchale!” she wrote. “Taking it back to #sylvangroveuw where my brother insisted you talk to me. What a ride it’s been! Can’t wait for the next 30! Love you, love you, love you.”

She also poked fun at one of their wedding portraits, writing, “Not sure what’s happening in that wedding photo…👀stare downward at the flowers and look somber? 🩵😍.”

Joel couldn’t resist replying in the comments with a simple but affectionate message of his own: “I love you baby cakes.”

Joel and Sarah dated for three years before tying the knot in July 1996. Their anniversary posts also served as a reminder of just how long they’ve been building a life together, from meeting in the early ’90s to raising their two sons and celebrating 30 years of marriage.

Joel Previously Shared His Secret to a Lasting Marriage

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The anniversary posts come just months after Joel reflected on his relationship during an April appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actor joked that reaching the 30-year mark is hard to wrap his head around.

“When I say 30 years, I’m like, ‘That’s, like, a person. That’s a person who’s an adult and has a job and is losing their hair,'” Joel said. He added that he and Sarah often look at each other and wonder where the time has gone, jokingly asking, “Why are you still with me?”

Joel also reflected on how quickly their children have grown up, saying it’s difficult to believe they were once little babies.

As for the secret to keeping a marriage strong, Joel offered an answer that may surprise some couples. He shared that Sarah occasionally takes 10-day vacations with friends because she needs “a real break,” explaining that having time apart has been a healthy part of their relationship over the years.

Three decades after saying “I do,” the McHales are still celebrating each other with the same mix of humor, gratitude and affection, with Sarah summing it up best: “What a ride it’s been! Can’t wait for the next 30!”