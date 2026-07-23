Richest HGTV Stars Revealed — & The Top Earners May Surprise You

Renovation and design specialists quickly become household names after landing a show on HGTV. From Chip and Joanna Gaines to Drew and Jonathan Scott, some stars have reached millionaire status with outside ventures after making it big on the network.

Tarek El Moussa

The “Flip or Flop” star got his start with ex-wife Christina Haack when their show debuted in 2013. Coming from humble beginnings in Southern California, El Moussa began flipping houses in his early 20s before marrying Haack. The duo continued building their business when HGTV came knocking.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tarek is worth a reported $15 million.

Though his hit show was ultimately canceled after 10 seasons, Tarek and second wife Heather Rae El Moussa launched their own show, “The Flipping El Moussas,” and a spinoff with Christina, “The Flip Off.”

Heather also stars in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.”

Outside of television, Tarek and Heather make a living off of social media, as well as their separate real estate careers.

Christina Haack

Play

Like her ex-husband, Christina has done well for herself outside of HGTV. The “Christina on the Coast” alum is worth an estimated $25 million.

In addition to her renovation series, Christina penned a book, launched a champagne brand, and a full-service interior design firm with her bestie Kylie.

Mike Holmes

The “Holmes on Homes” star has appeared in a dozen HGTV series, accruing an estimated $30 million net worth.

In addition to his successful construction empire, Holmes has hosted shows such as “Holmes Inspection” and “Holmes Makes It Right”. He has also served as a judge on “Battle on the Beach,” and a competitor on HGTV’s “Rock the Block.”

The Canada native has written books, started the The Holmes Foundation, and carried on the family business to his children.

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Play

Chip and Joanna Gaines were catapulted to superstardom with the premiere of their beloved series, “Fixer Upper.”

Based in Waco, Texas, the couple was able to use their HGTV fame to launch a career larger than anyone could have predicted. With home decor and lifestyle collections at Target, countless books, a magazine, plus a shopping and entertainment district in their home town, the pair is worth a cumulative $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

But the Gaineses did not stop there. After saying goodbye to HGTV ahead of the birth of their fifth child, Chip and Joanna launched their own television network, Magnolia Network. The couple also occasionally appears on “Shark Tank,” owns a boutique hotel in Waco, and is constantly expanding their portfolio.

Drew and Jonathan Scott

Play

The “Property Brothers” could arguably be considered the faces of HGTV since their first show premiered more than 15 years ago.

The twins have built a billion dollar empire with shows like “Celebrity IOU,” “Backed by the Bros,” “Brother vs. Brother,” and “Buying and Selling.” Outside of television, Drew and Jonathan run Scott Brothers Global and Scott Brothers Entertainment.

They jointly own a number of home decor and furniture brands with retailers like Living Spaces and Macy’s. They also bring in a large income through endorsement deals and social media, making their combined net worth an estimated $200 million.

Additionally, Jonathan is preparing to launch his own daytime talk show, “Better! With Jonathan Scott.”