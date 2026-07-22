‘MasterChef’ 2026 Spoilers: Who Got Eliminated in Episode 10? Results Here

We have a new twist on “MasterChef” Season 16 tonight on FOX. These contestants on “MasterChef: Global Gauntlet” will be facing the “Wheel of Fusion” for tonight’s challenge. These home cooks will have to blend the flavors and traditions of their own heritage with the global cuisine the wheel lands on. The home cooks have to impress the judges — Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich — to remain in the competition. Find out who got eliminated on “MasterChef” Season 16 tonight with our “MasterChef” spoilers below.

Who Went Home on ‘MasterChef’?

The “Global Gauntlet” continues on “MasterChef” tonight. The 14 home cooks are in place, representing the four territories (Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas) this season. The fight to be named the winner of “MasterChef” Season 16 continues tonight.

After a double elimination last week, these home cooks are going to be on edge, especially when facing the Wheel of Fusion. These chefs could be tasked with creating anything, so they’ll be working with new ingredients and concepts. The pressure was on, but which home cook will be eliminated tonight on “MasterChef” Season 16? Find out below with our “MasterChef” 2026 results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 22 Live Results – Week 10

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Week 10 Begins

We are back with another week and another challenge. The “Wheel of Fusion” is here. The spinning will commence soon, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

8:12 p.m. – For the wheel, one rep from each team had to spin the wheel. The teams got: Europe got Japanese Fusion, Asia-Pacific got French Fusion, Americas got Nigerian Fusion, and Africa got Greek Fusion. Julia, for winning last week, gets to change one territory to another cuisine. She decides to change Africa to Australian Fusion. The home cooks have to fuse this cuisine with their own flavors and ingredients from their heritage.

8:22 p.m. – Rita is cooking lamb, and it needs to be perfect, so the pressure is on. Dave had some issues with his dough.

8:30 p.m. – The home cooks are stressing over these fusion dishes. The time has run out and the plates are ready, but the nerves are high.