‘Big Brother’ Stars Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas Share the Secret to Their Life Together in Alabama

More than 15 years after meeting on “Big Brother,” Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas are embracing a quieter chapter centered on family life.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the longtime reality TV couple reflected on raising their two children in Alabama, balancing demanding schedules and the habits they believe have helped their marriage thrive since tying the knot in 2012.

The pair, affectionately known by fans as “Brenchel,” also looked back on the unexpected beginning of their relationship inside the “Big Brother” house.

Rachel and Brendon Have Built a Busy Family Life in Alabama

Speaking with Us Weekly, Rachel and Brendon shared that their days now revolve around their children and community rather than reality television.

Brendon, who works full time as a certified medical physicist, joked that Rachel keeps the family constantly on the go with school activities, sports and extracurricular programs. He told Us Weekly that Rachel coaches volleyball and even convinced him to take over coaching soccer while she was away filming “The Traitors.”

“She keeps us way too busy,” Brendon said, describing the family’s packed schedule. Rachel also volunteers at her children’s schools when she isn’t filming television projects.

The Couple Says Teamwork Has Strengthened Their Marriage

Rachel and Brendon also shared the lessons they’ve learned after more than a decade of marriage.

Brendon told Us Weekly that one of the biggest keys has been putting aside pride and recognizing that compromise is essential in any relationship.

“You got to work together,” he said, adding that sometimes it means admitting, “‘Hey, I may not be right in this situation.'”

Rachel said making time for one another remains just as important, especially while raising a family.

“Make sure you have adult time,” Rachel told Us Weekly, adding that she and Brendon also believe couples counseling has helped strengthen their relationship over the years.

The ‘Big Brother’ Couple Is Already Thinking About Another Milestone

Although Rachel and Brendon have been married since 2012, they revealed they may still celebrate their love with another ceremony.

The couple told Us Weekly they had previously considered renewing their vows for their 10th anniversary before life got in the way. Now, with their 15th anniversary approaching, they’re revisiting the idea.

“We said maybe we’ll do it for that one because that’s a really big wedding anniversary,” Rachel shared.

More than a decade after finding love on reality television, Rachel and Brendon said they’re enjoying the life they’ve built together, one that now centers on family, partnership and making time for each other away from the spotlight.