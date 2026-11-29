“Yellowstone” spinoff “Dutton Ranch” could make franchise history when it returns for season 2. While Taylor Sheridan has spent years introducing fans to the Duttons’ ancestors, his latest spinoff could give viewers their first glimpse at the next generation of the family.

The spinoff, which follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) as they build a new life in Texas with their adopted son, Carter (Finn Little), laid the groundwork for that development during its season 1 finale in July.

However, one unanswered question will determine whether the series makes history for Sheridan’s franchise.

Warning: “Dutton Ranch” season 1 spoilers ahead.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Could Introduce the Next Generation of Duttons

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During the season 1 finale, “El Padrino,” Carter’s girlfriend, Oreana Jackson (Natalie Alyn Lind), discovered she was pregnant.

As CBR pointed out, if Carter is the father of Oreana’s baby, the pregnancy could mark the first time a “Yellowstone” series expands the modern Dutton family tree beyond its youngest established generation.

When “Yellowstone” premiered in 2018, the series introduced John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his adult children, Beth, Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Kayce (Luke Grimes).

Kayce’s son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), represented the youngest generation of the family. Jamie later welcomed a son of his own, while Beth and Rip took Carter in during season 4.

Sheridan subsequently expanded the family’s history through “1883” and “1923,” introducing multiple generations of Dutton ancestors.

The season 1 finale of “Dutton Ranch” left the paternity of Oreana’s baby unanswered. Before her father’s murder and Carter’s kidnapping, Oreana had expressed a desire to run away with her boyfriend.

Kelly Reilly Reveals When ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Will Begin Filming

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Paramount+ has renewed “Dutton Ranch” for season 2, although the streaming service has yet to announce an official premiere date.

“‘Dutton Ranch’ has resonated with audiences in a powerful way, building on the legacy of beloved characters, while establishing its own identity,” Matt Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said in a statement.

“Thank you to our partners at Paramount+ and 101 Studios for a phenomenal first season. We look forward to bringing fans more stories from these unforgettable characters in season 2.”

Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter in July that production would likely begin in early 2027, with both lead actors expected to participate in the development of the upcoming season.

“We’re slated to start early 2027 to film,” Reilly said. “But the room starts up pretty quick. I think we’re going to be very much involved in the room, so the next sort of six months is all about writing it.”

In addition to Oreana’s pregnancy, the writers have several storylines to resolve, including Beth and Rip’s efforts to rescue Carter from Mariano’s (Raoul Max Trujillo) cartel and the fallout from Rob-Will Jackson’s (Jai Courtney) murder.

Luke Grimes Addresses a Potential Reunion Between Beth and Kayce

“Dutton Ranch” was one of two modern “Yellowstone” spinoffs to debut in 2026 following the original series’ conclusion in 2024.

The other, CBS’ “Marshals,” follows Kayce’s career as a U.S. Marshal. Grimes has already discussed the possibility of crossing over between the two series with Reilly.

“It’s not out of the question that we might have some sort of crossover at some point. Beth’s basically Kayce’s only living family member other than Tate. It would make sense that down the line we’d at least talk,” Grimes told TV Insider.

“[Kelly and I] texted about it back and forth a lot, talked about how it’d be fun and necessary for our story arcs, however they’re going to end.”