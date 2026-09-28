‘Criminal Minds’ Alum Matthew Gray Gubler Sets Rare Convention Appearance and Fans Are Going Wild

For 15 seasons, Matthew Gray Gubler was a fan favorite for viewers of “Criminal Minds” as quirky genius Dr. Spencer Reid.

After the series ended its run in 2020, Gubler was not among the cast members who returned for a spinoff series, “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” instead moving forward with another project that’s been generating excitment for years.

With that new TV series now on the horizon, Gubler will be making a rare public appearance at a fan convention next month, and it’s fair to say that fans are psyched.

‘Einstein’

CBS Matthew Gray Gubler as Lew Einstein

Gubler will next be seen in “Einstein,” an upcoming CBS procedural crime drama with a comedic twist.

He’ll star as Lewis “Lew” Einstein, described in the logline as “the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein.”

In the series, “Einstein spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases.”

Originally announced back in 2024, the highly anticipated series had been expected to debut this year, but the network decided to push it back for a premiere in early 2027.

A Rare Convention Appearance

CBS recently announced that the stars of several of its series would participate in panels for the upcoming New York Comic Con, set to take place in the Big Apple from October 9-11.

In addition to the casts of “Ghosts,” and new series “Eternally Yours” and “NCIS: New York,” Gubler is set to make a rare convention appearance to promote “Einstein,” joined by co-stars Fumero and Tony Shalhoub (who plays the father of Gubler’s Lewis Einstein).

“NEW YORK, WE’RE COMING FOR YOU🗽✨,” the caption for the Instagram announcement read. “CBS Studios is taking over NYCC with a weekend of Ghosts & Eternally Yours, Star Trek, NCIS, and Einstein!📍New York Comic Con. 🎟️ Oct. 9-11. See you there!”

Fan Fervor Hit the Roof

CBS

Gubler’s fans — a.k.a. “Gublernation” — reacted with over-the-top enthusiasm in the comments.

“EINSTEIN PANEL SEE YOU THERE 🧠,” one fan wrote.

“MATTHEW OH MY GOD,” another stated.

“How do I buy a ticket?! 🎟️ I want to see my Einstein, @gublergram. 😍,” read another comment.

A Turn to Comedy

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In a recent interview with TV Insider, Gubler and Fumero discussed the upcoming series, which will have far a funnier tone than the dark “Criminal Minds.”

As Gubler explained, his new show is “tonally quite different. This one’s a comedy, so I look at it like trees. Trees are all trees, but there’s pine trees and there’s palm trees. I feel like this is more of a palm tree,” he explained, then added, “What a strange thing to say to someone.”

Fumero, whose flair for comedy was on display during eight seasons of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” understood his analogy perfectly.

“It’s tonally more grounded than ‘Brooklyn,’ but still has heart and has a little bit of more drama than ‘Brooklyn’ did. But also very fun and funny,” she shared. “It’s got all the elements that I love.”

Look for “Einstein” to debut on CBS early next year.

