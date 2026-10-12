What’s New on TV This Week? The Biggest Premieres for October 12-18, 2026

October is bringing some big new TV releases, but this week’s lineup is all on streaming. We’re talking, a Marvel character fans have been waiting to see again, a return to the halls of Hollywood Arts, a psychological thriller, the prequel for a beloved horror franchise, and even a documentary about Mike Tyson.

Honestly, the streaming lineup is especially interesting because it has a little bit of everything. Yep, there are definitely some familiar names attached to new projects. It seems like October is giving viewers plenty of reasons to keep checking their streaming services.

And bonus; there’s a pretty wide range of stories to choose from this week. Here’s what to watch October 12-18, 2026.

‘The Trap’ Premieres on Netflix

“The Trap” (a.k.a “Die Falle”) hits Netflix on Tuesday, October 13, at 3:00am ET.

This German psychological thriller follows Lisa Konrad (Friederike Becht), a reclusive author who has not left her house in 10 years after witnessing the murder of her sister, Anna. When Lisa believes she spots the killer on television, she decides to use herself as bait to trap him.

Let’s be real, after spending a decade avoiding the outside world, Lisa has a lot at stake by putting herself directly in the killer’s path. The six-part format also gives the story room to build suspense as her plan unfolds.

‘TYSON’ Explores Mike Tyson’s Life

“TYSON” hits Netflix on Tuesday, October 13, at 3:00am ET.

The gripping four-part documentary series explores the explosive life of Mike Tyson, one of the most feared and fascinating figures in sports history. The series takes a closer look at the boxing icon and the life that made him such a prominent figure in and beyond the ring.

Honestly, Tyson’s story has attracted attention for decades, making this a notable release for sports fans and documentary viewers alike.

‘VisionQuest’ Continues Marvel’s Story on Disney+

“VisionQuest” hits Disney+ on Wednesday, October 14, at 3:00am ET.

Marvel returns to television with this new series, which continues the story from “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.” This time, Vision (Paul Bettany) is trying to regain his memories and rediscover his identity.

For viewers who have followed the connected MCU stories, this is another opportunity to see what comes next for Vision. Yep, fans who have been keeping up with the franchise will want to keep this premiere on their radar.

‘Hunting Gary Glitter’ Arrives on Netflix

“Hunting Gary Glitter” hits Netflix on Wednesday, October 14, at 3:00am ET.

This documentary miniseries examines how Gary Glitter, a pop star, used his money, fame, and influence to carry out decades of child abuse. The story is told through the perspectives of survivors, journalists, and legal experts.

The series takes a serious look at the crimes and the people affected by them, offering a documentary option for viewers interested in investigative stories and survivor accounts.

‘Hollywood Arts’ Brings Back a ‘Victorious’ Favorite

“Hollywood Arts” hits Netflix on Thursday, October 15, at 3:00am ET.

The spin-off of Nickelodeon’s hit series “Victorious” shifts the focus to Tori’s older sister, Trina Vega (Daniella Monet). Now a struggling actress, Trina returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher.

She soon finds herself clashing with a new generation of ambitious and talented students, but she also unexpectedly inspires them. It seems like Trina’s return to Hollywood Arts won’t exactly be a smooth transition, especially when she’s the one who’s supposed to be teaching the next generation of performers.

‘Crystal Lake’ Revisits the World of ‘Friday the 13th’

“Crystal Lake” hits Paramount+ on Thursday, October 15, at 5:00am ET.

The TV prequel to the 1980 horror classic “Friday the 13th” explores Jason Voorhees’ childhood at camp and the tragedy that helped turn his mother, Pam (Linda Cardellini), into the killer audiences encounter in the original movie.

The series takes viewers back to the origins of one of horror’s most recognizable stories, giving fans a closer look at the events that came before the infamous murders. Let’s be real, horror fans have spent years returning to the story of Jason Voorhees, and this prequel offers a different way to explore the franchise’s history.

Which New Shows Will You Add to Your Watchlist?

Yep, there’s a little bit of everything in this week’s lineup. Honestly, the biggest draw may depend on what you’re already a fan of. But no matter what gets chosen to be added to your watchlist, it seems like October is off to an interesting start. And we aren’t even done yet. More new shows are coming out each week, giving viewers something new to talk about.