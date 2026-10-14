Celebs ‘Whack’ Each Other in Parker Posey’s Bonkers Mob-Inspired Reality Show, From Producers of ‘Traitors’

Fans of “The Traitors” are about to discover their next reality TV obsession, courtesy of a wild new Hulu series from the producers of the Alan Cumming-hosted hit.

On Wednesday, October 14, Hulu unveiled the first trailer for “The Mob,” a bonkers new reality show with a Mafia theme.

Meet ‘The Mob’

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Created by the executive producers of “The Traitors” and hosted by “The White Lotus” Emmy nominee Parker Posey, “The Mob” is described as “a high-stakes reality competition series that sends a group of celebrities to a lavish Italian villa where they will shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes.”

Per the logline, “Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive. But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked. In a game where power demands absolute loyalty, can the don stay in control, or will the family rise up and overthrow them?”

“In this family, when we need to make our problems go away, we make sure they really go away,” Posey explains in the trailer.

However, there’s a twist: the celebs can form alliances and pledge their collective allegiance to a rival “Don,” who can overthrow the current boss in a mob-style battle, with the quarter-million prize at stake.

A Who’s Who of Celebrities

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The celebs participating in this Mafia-style competition include familiar faces from the world of reality television, as well as an actor or two.

Listed in alphabetical order, the cast features: Willam Belli (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Demi Engemann (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”), Maria Georgas (“Bachelor” Nation), Joe Gorga (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”), Harry Jowsey (“Let’s Marry Harry”), Chelsea Lazkani (“Selling Sunset”), Debi Mazar (“Younger”), Bella Palk (“Love Overboard”), Shane Parton (“Bachelor” Nation), Romeo (rapper), Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing With the Stars”) and Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”).

Welcome to the Family

Hulu “The Mob” (L-R): Joe Gorga, Bella Palk, Maria Georgas, Shane Parton, Demi Engemann, Bruno Tonioli, Parker Posey, Debi Mazar, William Belli, Romeo, Harry Jowsey, Aida Turturro and Chelsea Lazkani.

In an interview with People, series creators Adam Wood and Mat Steiner of Primal Media explained that it’s been a longstanding dream of theirs to bring the Mafia to reality TV.

“As lifelong fans of the mafia genre (‘The Sopranos’ being the greatest show of all time — obviously!) we have always been keen to find a way of opening that world up but in the unscripted space,” they told the outlet, also gushing about the incredible cast they’d assembled.

“To have such a varied cast from everything from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ to ‘The Sopranos’ via ‘Mormon Wives’ is very exciting and again a testament to how this genre has a fan base in every corner,” Wood and Steiner shared.

“The icing on the cake was getting Parker Posey to host, who brings glamour, quirky humor and gravitas,” they added.

“The Mob” premieres Monday, October 26 on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly.