“100 Day Dream Home” & “Rock the Block” stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt made an exciting announcement on Instagram last week, revealing they’re returning to HGTV for “Rock the Block” Season 8 after competing on Season 2.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Share New Project

Mika and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, teased on Instagram that they had been secretly filming “Rock the Block” Season 8. They posed for a photo that gave no indication of what their renovation project looked like, but they wrote, “That’s a wrap from Nashville! This Block definitely got Rocked! March 2027.” They included the hashtag RTB8.

Fans reacted to the post with great excitement. “I was wondering when that show was coming back now I got a hint and know you 2 are on it!” a comment reads. “Did you guys win? Is there a Kleinschmidt Avenue in Nashville? Love this show,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “power couple,” “Woooo! We can’t wait to watch,” “Missing your show. Good to know y’all be back,” and “Love you guys!! My favorite HGTV stars can’t wait for your next season.

Mika Shows Off Her Playful Side

The couple has been active on social media recently, and on Saturday, November 21, Mika shared a video to show off her playful side. She impressed fans with her dancing skills after posting a video on Instagram of herself dancing with her friend Karli Marie Gundersen while shopping. In the caption, she wrote, “When you have best friends that love you no matter how weird you are!”

Fans were inspired by Kleinschmidt’s post and reacted in the comments. “That would be my favorite too. Love your friendship,” a fan wrote. “What fun is a friend who’s NOT a little weird? BORING,” another person shared.

A third fan commented on the video, saying that this was “great.”

Why Mika & Brian Kleinschmidt Are So Efficient

Mika and Brian are an incredible team, and they have been collaborating on projects even before becoming HGTV stars. In a September 2021 interview with Realtor, Brian opened up about working with his wife. “We’ve been in business together even before we started doing real estate—we were actually in the gym business. We sold our first gym for a profit, and then we got into real estate,” he said.

He continued, “So we were building homes, and we happened to be doing it pretty quickly, and we noticed that on HGTV, they weren’t focusing on new-construction homes, and we saw that it was a niche that nobody was doing, so we said we might as well do it!”

They were also asked about never missing a deadline on “100 Day Dream Home” and how they managed to finish projects so quickly. “It’s really preplanning and having the homeowners ready to make decisions in regard to those interior finishes, flooring, and cabinets. That’s the part that can get dragged along a lot with projects,” Mika shared.

She noted that making decisions with the client quickly often sped up the project. “We are really side by side with them during those selections. So they feel confident, and we don’t drag it out two months to make countertop decisions,” she shared. And Brian added that a streamlined process for ordering materials has also made them efficient.