Alison Victoria has a new business venture, and fans are excited. The HGTV star announced that she’s now offering her design services in an accessible format for anyone who has dreamed of working with her.

Alison Victoria Announces Kitchen Quickie Design Service

On November 22, Victoria took to her Instagram Stories to share her big news. “You’ve been asking how to get me to design your home … well, today’s your day!” she wrote.

In a video, she noted, “I’m answering your number one question today … how do we get you to design our kitchen or our bathroom or our hallway or our bedroom?”

“You guys can have me do it,” she continued. “I created Kitchen Quickie for all of you. It doesn’t matter where you live, what country you’re in, we will find a time that works for us and you can book me.”

Victoria noted, “30-, 60-, 90-minute sessions, all on Zoom.”

She also shared the details in an Instagram post, writing, “You’ve seen me design other people’s kitchens… Now it’s your turn! Introducing KITCHEN QUICKIE.”

“One Room. One Zoom. One Designer… (who doesn’t fake it),” Victoria explained. “No cameras. No strings attached.”

She continued, “Just you, me, and some seriously good design advice. Whether you’re stuck on a layout, overwhelmed by finishes, or just need someone to tell you what the hell to do with your kitchen or any space in your house or project, I’ve got you.”

“And the best part? You don’t have to live in Chicago or Vegas. We can do this from anywhere,” the “Sin City Rehab” star shared. “Swipe to see how it works and hear from a few people who’ve already had a quickie with me.”

“Ready for yours? BOOK NOW through the link in my bio,” she added.

Fans flooded the comments section to share their excitement over Victoria’s new venture.

“This is a GREAT idea,” one fan wrote. “Especially if you want to DIY but need aesthetic and design guidance.”

Other fans commented, “What a great idea” and “I have been waiting for this moment!🤩❤️”

Alison Victoria Shares Details of Virtual Service

Victoria shared the full details of her design service on her website.

“Kitchen Quickie is a bold new virtual design service from celebrity designer Alison Victoria. Think of it as your fast pass to a professionally designed kitchen,” the site explains. “No middlemen, no fluff, just direct access to Alison herself.”

“Whether you need quick layout fixes or a full custom concept, each Zoom session is tailored, intimate, and unmistakably Alison,” the site notes. “For those who want elevated design without the full-service price tag, this is where beautiful kitchens begin.”

The HGTV star shared the different packages that are available, beginning at $1,250 for 30 minutes, $2,500 for 60 minutes, and $5,000 for 90 minutes of Victoria’s design expertise.

After booking the session, customers upload details about the room. “Send us your kitchen layout, inspo photos, Pinterest boards, and anything you love (or hate). I’ll take it from there,” Victoria explained.

The designer then meets with the customer. “I’ll walk you through layouts, finishes, palettes, and magic-making decisions,” she shared.

Following the session, Victoria sends a “personalized design recap.”