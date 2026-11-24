Keith Bynum is heading into the holiday season sporting a serious glow-up. The designer and artist, whose HGTV show “Bargain Block” was among numerous series canceled by the network in 2025, looks totally different these days.

Bynum’s not only sporting a more buff physique, but has bleached his ginger locks platinum blonde while keeping his facial hair its natural color.

Keith Bynum Says He Loves His New Look ‘So Much’

Bynum first showed off his new look on November 16, 2026, by posting a selfie in his Instagram Stories, published by TV Insider, and wrote, “Love my new hair so much.” Later that day, he shared another photo standing beside his co-star and partner of 13 years, Evan Thomas.

Bynum has yet to post a photo in his dedicated feed where fans could fawn over his new look in the comment section. But on November 17, the hairstylist behind Bynum’s new look — Scott Boettger of Mott NYC — posted a photo of Bynum’s new look, placed over a screenshot of headlines about the HGTV alum.

Boettger wrote in the caption of his post, “Think we nailed it 😉” Bynum replied to Boettger, “You nailed it!”

Fans went wild over Bynum’s new look in the comment section, including one who wrote, “Omg!!! Werk PR gold, I mean PLATINUM!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

Bynum has given fans peeks at his blonde hair since the big change. On November 23, he shared a quick video to his Instagram Stories of himself in the shower, giving fans a glimpse of his muscular shoulders and arms, and his bleached hair, which requires a bit of extra care. Over the video, he wrote, “Conditioner is essential for the first time in my life lol”

Then, on the morning of November 24, Bynum posted another brief selfie video in his Stories from the site of his latest home project.

What Have Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Been Doing Since ‘Bargain Block?’

It’s been over a year since the last Season 4 episodes of “Bargain Block” aired on HGTV, and Bynum has made it clear that he and Thomas felt totally blindsided by the cancellation of their show.

In June 2025, Bynum informed fans via social media that although “Bargain Block” had initially been renewed for a fifth season, HGTV pulled the plug earlier that year. He said the surprise cancellation left him and Thomas in a financial tailspin because they’d begun renovations on multiple homes for the show.

On New Year’s Eve, he posted a carousel of 2025 photos and wrote, “Not every year is a great one, but I’m grateful for my friends and that our company survived the onslaught of [expletive] it faced. I can feel a different energy already for 2026 and I love it. Love you all!! Happy new year!”

Since the show’s abrupt end, Bynum and Thomas have pivoted to do home renovations for private clients through their Detroit-based company, NINE Design + Homes. They have also teased that there may be a new show in the works.

On October 20, Bynum captioned a series of photos with friends, “The dappled light of fall is my favorite. We’ve been busy on projects and building some exciting things. Can’t wait to share some of the things with you all :)”