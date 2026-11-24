Ty Pennington thinks homeowners may need to rethink how much space they’re dedicating to their kitchens.

After years of helping families create their dream homes, the HGTV personality has seen plenty of renovation ideas. But there’s one particular feature that makes him wonder whether people are getting carried away with their home improvement plans.

He Doesn’t Like Huge Kitchen Islands

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Pennington, 62, singled out enormous kitchen islands equipped with multiple appliances as an example of unnecessary excess.

His example was especially specific: an island with three dishwashers.

“I would probably say the island with three dishwashers,” the veteran television personality said. “It’s maybe a little excessive. This is coming from somebody who was a personal dishwasher for many years of my life.”

Pennington believes homeowners sometimes mistake adding more space and features for making a better home. He suggested that even a kitchen island can reach a point where its size becomes impractical.

“There is a point that you almost get too big,” he continued. “Is there an island that’s almost the size of a small court? Possible.”

Rather than continually expanding their renovation plans, Pennington thinks people should consider whether their homes actually need the additional space.

“We may be just going too big,” he said. “I know that’s hard to believe, but I think sometimes we’ve got to scale back not only in budget, but also maybe in size. Cozy is cool.”

That doesn’t mean homeowners should avoid spending money on every major upgrade. Pennington still considers kitchens and bathrooms important areas to prioritize, particularly when a homeowner is thinking about selling.

“The most expensive are the kitchens and the bathrooms, but I do think they’re kind of necessary if you plan on selling, because that’s what people look at first,” he explained.

His advice comes from years of experience working on home transformations, but he also understands that renovation decisions aren’t always straightforward when couples have different ideas about what their space should look like.

Pennington Renovated Homes With His Wife

Pennington, who is married to Kellee Merrell, shared how the two approach projects when they don’t necessarily agree on every detail.

Rather than letting disagreements derail the process, he sometimes recommends giving each person a project or room where they can take the lead.

“Sometimes you have to divide and conquer,” Pennington said. “If somebody is passionate about a certain project that they know exactly what they think they want it to look like, sometimes you have to just use a different room in a different project.”

He acknowledged that compromise is part of sharing a home, adding that he likes to offer his own perspective and introduce unexpected ideas that might help them reach a middle ground.

Ultimately, he believes trust matters when one spouse feels particularly strongly about a design decision.

“When you’re dealing with a spouse and their plans, you sort of have to just be like, well, you just have to trust,” he added. “And I think that’s the key.”

Away from renovation projects, Pennington has recently teamed up with Insmed for the “Suspect BE” campaign, which encourages people with persistent respiratory symptoms to seek additional testing.

For anyone planning their next home project, however, his renovation philosophy is clear: spending more and building bigger aren’t always the best ways to improve a home.