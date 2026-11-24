Many HGTV fans think Joanna Gaines has great taste, but one of the best things about her is her incredible personality. Both things were on display when she posted a video on Instagram on Monday, November 23, sharing a look at her favorite gift picks from Magnolia, ahead of the holidays.

Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Picks for the Holidays

Gaines shared a video on Instagram of herself choosing items that she loves. In the video, she confessed that every season she “picks way too many favorites from the collection,” so her team helped her curate a much shorter list. Among the items she highlighted was a ruffled cake plate stand, which she chose because “there is nothing like a cake plate stand in the holidays when you’re entertaining.”

Gaines then highlighted the cutest acorn bell placeholder, a trivet, and a cute ruffle pie dish, which she suggested to “handwrite your favorite pie recipe, put it in there, tie a bow around it, and say, ‘There you go.’”

In the caption, the “Fixer Upper” star shared her thoughts. “Welcome to Jo’s Picks! Where I share a few of my favorite things… except this time, my team did the picking, and I did the unwrapping,” she wrote. “We’re kicking things off with a few gifts for the cooks, bakers, and hosts in your life. And the best part? Our Black Friday sale is happening now!”

Fans were also eager to share their thoughts. One commented: “I (heart) Jo’s Picks! Make this a staple series, please!” “So many cute finds,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “You can even wrap gifts with the napkins and kitchen towels! I love all of these!!” “I love your energy Jo,” “My favorite tv person forever!” and “I love the side of you…You’re really funny, and I love all your picks for Christmas.”

Joanna Gaines Reveals Love for Christmas Holidays

Gaines is already getting into the Christmas spirit, sharing videos of her youngest son, Crew, watching Christmas classics, along with a glimpse into her home and gorgeous holiday-themed decor.

Chip and Joanna are parents to five children, and as their kids grow up, they have found that their holiday traditions are changing. In a 2024 interview with People, Joanna discussed these changes. “As they’re getting older, Christmas Day looks slower than it used to,” she said. “We stay in our pajamas all day long, and someone usually pulls out a puzzle or board game that we all gather around.”

She continued, “I love the holidays because I know I’m going to have all my kids home, so schedules go out the window. We hang out, we relax, we’re a little more spontaneous. We make hot cocoa and drive around town to look at lights with Christmas music playing in the background.”

She also shared their gift-opening tradition. “I’ve carried forward the tradition of opening one gift on Christmas Eve and saving the rest for the next morning. And we always put on It’s a Wonderful Life at the end of the night before we all fall asleep,” she said.

