Jenny Marrs has some much-needed good news to share after a frightening health scare left her family fearing they could lose three beloved pets.

The HGTV star, who hosts “Fixer to Fabulous” with her husband, Dave Marrs, revealed that all three animals are now back home and recovering after spending days battling an unexplained illness.

Jenny Is Happy All of Her Pets Are Now Home

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Nov. 25, Jenny expressed gratitude to the veterinary team that helped care for the family’s animals. She also opened up about just how frightening the experience became for everyone at home.

“I’m immensely thankful this morning for a team of doctors who cared really well for our four-legged babies over the last week and a half. We had a mystery illness strike Sally Sue, Banana and Lloyd last Monday morning. Sally and Lloyd ended up being admitted to the animal hospital and came home one by one. We honestly didn’t know if either of them would make it home and we pulled the kids from school to say goodbye. It was an emotional, rollercoaster of a week full of tears and many, many prayers.

“Everyone is now home and recovering well and I’m immensely grateful!”

The post included a carousel of photos showing the pets as they recovered. Jenny also used the update to ask her followers what they were thankful for ahead of Thanksgiving.

While the cause of the illness initially remained unclear, the HGTV personality offered a possible explanation in the comments. When someone asked what might have happened, she responded, “we think it stemmed from a tick …. I despise ticks!!!”

Fans React to the News

Her followers were relieved to hear that the animals were doing better, with several sharing messages of support and their own experiences with sick pets.

“I’m so glad they all recovered and came home. Pet illnesses are so scary since they can’t tell you what’s wrong. Extra blessings for Thanksgiving,” one person wrote.

Another commenter shared, “Thankful for all of our little resilient four-legged souls who bless our lives with pure love and (sometimes) chaos. Glad all of your animals are on the mend! Our cat Koi is too! Happy Thanksgiving and safe travels.”

Others also expressed relief that the family had made it through such a difficult stretch.

“Oh my goodness! I am so sorry to hear about their illness, and I’m so glad everyone is on the mend,” another fan commented.

The positive news comes after Jenny had been keeping followers updated throughout the animals’ ordeal.

On Monday, Nov. 16, she revealed that she had returned from a trip with friends to discover that two of the family’s pets, Sally and Banana, were feeling unwell. Both had fevers and appeared lethargic, prompting a trip to the veterinarian.

“Back home to two sick pups,” she wrote at the time. “At the vet with Sally and Banana. Both are running a fever and lethargic.”

Sally’s condition became serious enough that she needed to stay overnight at an emergency animal hospital. Jenny initially suspected the animals might have encountered something toxic, but veterinarians were unable to identify a clear cause.

The situation became even more concerning when the family’s cat, Lloyd, also started showing symptoms. Multiple veterinarians worked to determine what was making the animals sick, and Lloyd eventually required emergency care.

After days of uncertainty, Jenny’s latest update brought a welcome change for the family. With all three pets home and recovering, the Marrs family has another reason to feel grateful this Thanksgiving.