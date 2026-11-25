HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk couldn’t help but share a video she received from a fellow mom after her husband, Indianapolis-based fitness instructor Steve Hawk, filled in for her at their six-year-old daughter Charlie’s cheerleading practice.

On November 24, 2026, Starsiak Hawk posted the adorable video of her hubby among a gaggle of little cheerleaders, following along with the cheer coach’s routine. She captioned the video, “Slight miscommunication, but in the best way possible 😂”

Even the Indianapolis Colts’ Cheerleaders Weighed In on Steve Hawk’s Cheering Skills

Starsiak Hawk, who turns 42 on November 26 and just wrapped filming season eight of “Rock the Block” in Nashville, noted in text over her video that her husband “subbed for me as assistant for cheer for the first time today.”

As the video showed Hawk, 45, jumping and waving his arms in the air, just like the instructor and little kids beside him, Starsiak Hawk wrote, “Another mom sent me this video just before he also text me asking why no other helpers were actually doing the dance and helping…”

“Cheer Asst is glorified bathroom duty and angry child wrangler,” she added. “Dance instructor it is not 🤣”

With the audio to Julian Anders’ This Is Your Man Challenge playing in the background, Starsiak Hawk adorably ended the video by writing, “That’s my man!”

Fans and friends loved seeing how invested Hawk was in “helping,” flooding the post’s comment section. One mom who attended the practice wrote, “I saw him out there and appreciate the dedication!!” Hawk replied, “I’m not a ‘sit on the sideline’ type of guy”

Even the account for the Indianapolis Colts’ cheerleading squad commented, “be careful, he might need to join us for real sometime 🥳🤣”

Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Husband, Steve Hawk, is a Devoted Dad

Starsiak Hawk, who starred on eight seasons of HGTV’s “Good Bones” before it ended in 2023, regularly shares how engaged and involved her husband is as a dad to Charlie and their eight-year-old son, Jack.

That includes everything from fully committing to Halloween — when he and Jack dressed up as inflatable dinosaurs for trick-or-treating — to holding down the fort when she’s filming.

The couple met when Starsiak Hawk noticed him on Facebook in 2013 and reached out, she told Country Living in 2018, noting, “He’s much more sentimental than I am. I’ll just go, go, go, with my head in the sand till I don’t know when.”

They got engaged in 2015, and married the next year, with a reception at Indianapolis’ 1889 building, the outlet reported. Instead of wedding cake, they served their friends and family 400 doughnuts. They also took 11 dance lessons to prepare for their first dance.

In 2021, Hawk gave up alcohol after growing up in a family of addicts and reflecting on what kind of dad he wanted to be, per People.

On Starsiak Hawk’s podcast in 2023, he explained, “I realized that I don’t want to give my children a reason to not have a relationship with me. I’m never going to allow my children to have a negative relationship with me on things that I can control, and I can control my alcohol intake.”