Paige Davis has worn many hats.

The “Trading Spaces” star surprised fans when she recently revealed her past life as a Broadway starlet.

“Thirty years ago, this extraordinary revival opened on Broadway, and I had no idea how profoundly it would shape my life and career,” Davis shared via Instagram. “I joined the touring company in 1997 and made my Broadway debut as Annie (Arsenic!) in the Cell Block Tango. I understudied Roxie Hart, and eventually worked my way into the role, and have had the incredible good fortune to return to the Broadway company many times over the years.”

She added, “But perhaps the greatest gift of all was getting to work with the incomparable Ann Reinking. To learn from her, to know her, and to live inside the genius of Bob Fosse’s choreography as lovingly reimagined by Annie was an absolute dream come true. She was extraordinary, and working with her remains one of the greatest highlights of my entire career.”

The “Rock the Block” star explained that sharing the stage with legends like Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Vereen was a dream come true.

Broadway Past

In addition to her time in “Chicago,” Davis starred as Gloria in “Boeing-Boeing” from 2008 to 2009.

“I love theater,” she said. “Truly, dance is my number one passion,” she said in 2019. “I only learned how to act and to sing in order to dance in musical theater. I still do theater all the time, I just played Mame up in Boston. I remember standing outside of A Chorus Line at the Shubert waiting for the dancers to come out. When I went in to Chicago, it was still at the Shubert, and I showed up for rehearsal crying and hyperventilating. They all thought I was crazy, but it really was such a full-circle moment for me.”

At the same time, the HGTV star was tasked with helping to find the next “Roxie” for Broadway.

“I’ve been a part of the show since 1998,” she explained at the time. “When Barry Weissler, the producer, he emailed me to ask me if I would host this web series about finding the new Roxie for Broadway.com I said, ‘So you want me to host something that’s about finding my competition and replacement?’ And he wrote back one word, ‘Yes.’ I’m flattered and I’m kind of the perfect person to do it. I’m really excited for all these people who are gonna get to submit their videotapes and be seen by real Broadway casting directors and producers.”

Looking Back

Amid the show’s 30th anniversary, Davis reflected on her time on stage, explaining that “CHICAGO will forever hold the most special place in my heart.”

She added, “It gave me my Broadway debut, some of my most treasured memories, and the opportunity to work alongside artists I will admire for the rest of my life.”

After three decades, the famed Broadway show is still going strong, making it the the longest-running American musical.

“What an extraordinary legacy, and what an honor to have been a part of it,” Davis added. “Congratulations to everyone who has brought this remarkable production to life, past and present. Here’s to 30 spectacular years, and many more! All that jazz, indeed! ❤️”