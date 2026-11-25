Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama admit they had some things to work out, both personally and professionally, as they figured out their respective roles in their marriage and business. The HGTV stars open up about how finding that balance ultimately changed everything.

Kamohai & Tristyn Kalama Admit Working Together Wasn’t Always Easy

On November 24, the couple took to Instagram to share a clip of them talking about how they discovered the roles that helped their relationship and business thrive.

“Most rewarding gift from above is to be able to work alongside each other each everyday 🙏🏽❤️,” the caption noted.

Text over the video read, “Marriage + business,” as Kamohai explained, “It’s definitely not easy.”

He continued, “In the beginning it was a lot harder than it is now. Both of us are very strong personalities. We both think that our way is the best way.”

“We get a task and I’m marching in this direction, I’m like, ‘Yep, I got the answer. This is how we’re gonna do it,'” he explained. “And she’s like, ‘No way. This way is way better.'”

Kamohai admitted, “We were butting heads on literally everything, until we found a book called ‘Rocket Fuel.’ In that book, we learned about the integrator and visionary in every company. We figured out what the roles were that worked for our relationship and our marriage and business, and then we stuck to those roles.”

That approach has proved successful for the Kalamas. “Not only did we thrive in our business side, but it also helped us on our personal side,” he explained.

The HGTV star added, “Without our marriage, there is no business. But we’re best friends. It’s not for everyone.”

Fans Share Love for HGTV Couple

Fans flooded the comments section to praise the HGTV stars for their approach to marriage and work.

“Tremendous advice,” one fan wrote. “My son and I watch the show from down under and we love your show! Continued success!”

Another fan noted, “You are so blessed! You are such great parents and run a very successful business! Keep doing what you are doing! Looking forward to the next season ❤️.”

“Yes!! I’m so glad Tristyn told us to read this book. It definitely was THE game changer for us 🙌🏼🙌🏼 . That and A LOT of prayers lol,” another fan commented.

One fan joked, “I have just learned at the end of the day my wife is always right! ✨😉🤙”

In a November 16 Instagram post, the Kalamas shared a refresher for fans just discovering them.

“What’s up fam 🤙🏽 If you’re new here, we’re Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama!” they wrote in the caption.

The couple noted, “Husband and wife, parents of two, Native Hawaiian and local born and raised on O’ahu, and the duo behind HGTV’s ‘Renovation Aloha.'”

“Before the cameras, we were a couple over $80,000 in debt, trying to figure out how to change our family’s future,” they explained. “Real estate became part of that story, one house, one hard lesson, and one step of faith at a time.”