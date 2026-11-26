HGTV fan favorite Scott McGillivray, who has starred on “Income Property,” “Rock the Block,” “All-American Handyman,” “Buyers Bootcamp,” “Vacation House Rules,” and more, has shared advice in two posts about preparing homes for winter.

Scott McGillivray Asks Fans If Their Homes Are Winter-Ready

In an Instagram post, McGillivray shared four slides asking fans if their homes are ready for winter. “Winter is coming, is your home ready?” his message begins. “Feeling drafts around your windows? Energy-efficient windows and doors can make a big difference in home comfort!” In the caption, the “Rock the Block” star discussed how upgrading windows and doors can help keep homes more comfortable as temperatures drop.

“Don’t let the chill catch your home off guard!” he wrote. “With winter on its way, now’s the time to make sure your windows and doors are up to the challenge. Drafty windows and poorly sealed doors don’t just affect your comfort – they can also drive up your energy bills. Upgrading to energy-efficient windows and doors is a smart investment in your home’s comfort, efficiency and long-term value.”

He ended his message by encouraging fans to tell him if their homes were winter-ready. Just a few days earlier, McGillivray told fans the importance of having the right heating system. “Canadian winters can be unpredictable, but your home’s comfort shouldn’t be!” he wrote on Instagram. “When it comes to heating your home, choosing the right system can make a big difference in both comfort and efficiency. That’s why I’m a fan of modern heat pump technology from @panasonic, designed with Canadian homeowners – and our climate – in mind.”

Fans appear to find the information useful, with reactions including, “Helpful to see heat pumps explained for cold climates. Good info for homeowners weighing their heating options,” and “I’m pretty sure the Panasonic heat pump is more than capable of handling the Canadian winter…but me? Not so sure.”

Scott McGillivray Gives Helpful Dream Home Advice

McGillivray’s recent posts aren’t the first time he’s offered fans advice, and in a 2017 interview with Fox News Digital, he shared his best financial advice for fans wanting to build their dream homes.

“Sorting out your finances ahead of time is crucial to a successful build. Make sure you know what you can comfortably afford and plan accordingly,” he shared. “Ensure you’ve got a 25 percent contingency, and if you have to borrow money to finance the build, don’t forget to include the cost of financing in your overall budget. Make sure to keep a record of all the costs as you go. If you find you’ve overspent in one area, make sure you cut from somewhere else.”

The star also revealed ways to transform existing properties into dream homes with a few key renovations. “Upgrade laminate or carpeted floors to hardwood; install architectural moldings to elevate the look; give everything a fresh coat of paint,” he suggested. “In a kitchen, you can upgrade the counters to quartz, put in a new backsplash, and switch out lighting, faucets, and hardware. In a bathroom, consider things like heated floors and frameless glass shower doors.”