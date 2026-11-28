HGTV star Sarah Baeumler is celebrating her youngest child, daughter Josephine, on her 14th birthday.

The proud mom took to social media to share a special tribute to Jojo, including rare photos of the teenager — and fans all had one thing to say!

Birthday Tribute

Sarah shared a series of photos of the newly 14-year-old over the years, and many fans were quick to point out the Jojo looks just like her father, Bryan Baeumler.

“Happy 14th birthday Jojo! ❤️ Our baby girl… how did this happen?!” Sarah captioned the post. “I can still picture you toddling after your big brothers, determined to keep up with everyone. You still haven’t slowed down, always the first one ready to try something new! You light up every room you walk into, you give the best snuggles 🤗, and you have the biggest heart.”

She added, “I’m so proud of the beautiful, confident girl you’re becoming. Daddy and I love you so much – happy birthday sweetheart 😘 xx.”

Fans flooded the comment section of her post with well wishes and birthday greetings. Many longtime viewers were shocked to see how much Jojo has grown.

“OMG -wasn’t she just born -can’t believe she’s 14 Happy Birthday Beautiful Jo Jo🎊🎉🎈🎉🎈,” one follower wrote.

“14! Wow time is flying. Happy birthday JoJo ❤️❤️,” another added.

“Happy birthday Jojo ( can we even still call you Jojo) so grown up. Have a great day 🎊🥳🎊,” a third noted.

Still others were shocked to see how much the teen resembled her famous father.

“Bryan’s twin❤️. Such a Daddy’s girl,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Birthday Jojo! 🥳 You certainly are your Dad’s girl!!” another noted.

Mother Daughter Fun

Not long ago, Sarah showed off photos from an adventure with her then-13-year-old daughter.

“Day off activity of the day… zip lining. Leave it to Jojo! Mummy definitely did not have this on the bingo card, but we did it…😅,” she captioned a post in August showing herself and Josephine preparing to bungee jump in Vancouver Island.

While fans were upset that the “Renovation Resort” star did not share the video of their actual jump, Sarah reshared pics from that day for JoJo’s birthday.

The mom of four — who also shares sons Quintyn and Lincoln, as well as daughter Charlotte with Bryan — included snaps of Josephine in the front seat of a small airplane, posing in front of an Alberta Boot Co. (where Sarah has a collection of cowboy boots), and experiencing a fishing mishap.

The Baeumlers have been busy working on a slew of new projects, including Sarah’s newest HGTV series, “Sarah Baeumler by Design.”

“Spending the summer in the mountains for work isn’t so bad!” she shared via Instagram in August. “It’s been a busy few months with a lot happening behind the scenes, long days on site and plenty still to come — but there’s something about being surrounded by the mountains that makes it pretty easy to appreciate where you are, even in the middle of a busy workday. Feeling very lucky to spend the summer working here, creating some really special spaces and taking in as much of this view as I can….a pretty great place to call ‘the office’ for the summer.”