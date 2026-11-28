Dave and Jenny Marrs are two of HGTV fans’ favorite stars, not only for their incredible home renovation skills but also because they are so likable. On Thanksgiving, Jenny didn’t share a photo of her food or her family; she posted a simple but beautiful quote about gratitude.

Jenny Marrs Shares Message of Gratitude

“When you’re grateful for what you have, you have everything you need,” the quote reads. In the caption, Jenny explained why she chose this quote. “I saw this quote shared by @southern_girl_dreaming and think it’s pretty perfect. I certainly have everything I need and am immensely grateful for my good gifts from the hand of God,” she wrote. “Happy Thanksgiving, friends!”

Fans agreed with the message and left their own thoughts in the post’s comment section. “Absolutely! To know love and to give love and to be thankful for it. Happy Thanksgiving to all the Marrs Family,” a comment reads. “Amen and Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I count my blessings every night. So thankful for all He has provided,” “It’s the Rainbows for me!! Happy Happy Thanksgiving Jenny!!” and “It’s truth Jenny. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Jenny Marrs’ Big, Beautiful Family & Her Faith

Family is important to the Marrs’ and they have a big family of seven. Dave and Jenny’s children are twin sons Nathan and Ben, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and youngest son Luke. Their children range in age from teenagers to Luke being just seven.

Their family and their faith go hand in hand, and in a 2025 interview with Country Living, Jenny spoke about how she became comfortable sharing her faith publicly. “It really began during our adoption process,” she shared. “Back when blogging was a thing, I started blogging to keep friends and family updated because so much was happening every day. Those were some of the hardest days of my life, and I couldn’t have gotten through them without my faith.”

She continued, “To me, I think that process became just more about what God was doing through all of the trials and the hardships than just about our adoption. I’ve never been shy about sharing my faith. But I think that was when I started being able to articulate it more.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous” star is incredibly open with fans about the family’s struggles and their triumphs. In January, she shared her thoughts in an Instagram post reflecting on how “2025 was a really, really hard year for our family, yet, as I read through my prayers from 365 days ago, I see God’s hand all over my life and the lives of those I love,” Realtor reports.

She also reflected on how her faith helped her through these tough times. “I’ve found that as I pray the prayers throughout the year, they redirect my heart, attitude, and actions to the One who authors my story in ways I could never begin to hope or imagine on my own. I just have a slightly different view this year!” she shared.