Zooey Deschanel is getting ready for Christmas, and the actress already has plenty of holiday traditions planned with her family.

The “New Girl” star recently gave PEOPLE a glimpse into how she prepares for the festive season, revealing that putting up the Christmas tree was at the top of her to-do list.

While speaking at the Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in West Hollywood on Saturday, Nov. 14, Deschanel said the decorations had not gone up yet but would be arriving soon.

Deschanel Dishes on When the Tree Goes Up

“It’s not up yet. It will be up before Thanksgiving, though,” she said.

Last year, Deschanel and her family got an early start on the holiday season, putting up their tree shortly after Halloween. This time around, coordinating everyone’s schedules has made the process a little more complicated.

“Last year we had it up right after Halloween, but this year it’s just kind of like when we can mobilize to get everybody,” she explained. “It’s a production.”

Decorating is just one of the activities Deschanel looks forward to as Christmas approaches. The actress also enjoys spending time in the kitchen, especially when it means making holiday treats with her children.

“I like to cook, so I’m going to cook for Thanksgiving, and I’m excited about that,” she told PEOPLE.

Deschanel added that baking and music are also part of the family’s seasonal celebrations.

“I love making cookies with the kids, love singing Christmas carols,” she said.

The actress also shared how much her family enjoys transforming their home for the holidays, adding, “We love decorating for the holidays, and so [we’re] very stoked about Christmas.”

Deschanel shares daughter Elsie Otter, 11, and son Charlie Wolf, 9, with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik. She has also been sharing glimpses of her personal life with fiancé Jonathan Scott, the HGTV star known for co-hosting Property Brothers with his twin brother, Drew Scott.

Deschanel attended the Baby2Baby Gala with Scott and told PEOPLE she was looking forward to spending the evening with him, describing it as “seeing friends and having a great date night with Jonathan.”

She Shared What She Is Thankful For

The actress offered another glimpse into her life with loved ones on Thanksgiving Day. On Thursday, Nov. 26, she shared an Instagram post reflecting on the things she appreciates.

“A couple things I’m grateful for, Happy Thanksgiving,” she wrote.

The photos included Scott and Deschanel’s cats, along with a picture of her with M. Ward. The two are longtime musical collaborators and perform together as the band She & Him.

While her Thanksgiving post highlighted several people and pets close to her heart, Deschanel’s recent comments also showed how much she enjoys the traditions that bring her family together.

From decorating the tree to baking cookies and singing Christmas carols, she is looking forward to making the most of the holiday season.