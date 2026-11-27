Jonathan Scott is coming to a TV screen near you — again!

The “Property Brothers” star is preparing to launch his very own talk show, and just gave fans a sneak peek at his first celebrity guests.

“The things I could tell you about my talk show pilot… but for now here’s a sneak peek. How many familiar faces can you spot?👀 (swipe➡️ to the end for a little challenge),” Jonathan shared via Instagram on Tuesday, November 24.

Of course, fans were quick to spot Scott’s fiancée, Zooey Deschanel. However, stars like Garcelle Beauvais, Chrissy Metz, and Teri Hatcher will be stopping by the studio.

Talk Show Dreams

Jonathan is making his dreams come true with the debut of his talk show, “BETTER! With Jonathan Scott”.

“What just a year ago seemed like a dream, has now become a reality,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on what appeared to be his talk show set in June. “Had the most incredible time shooting the pilot for my talk show. I am SO thankful for my incredible team and guests who made it magical. Stay tuned 🥰.”

While it’s unclear exactly when the show will premiere, Jonathan filmed a pilot earlier this year, which is likely when he had his A-list guest roster on set.

“A highlight of 2026 was filming my talk show pilot… a dream in the works! Stay tuned for more updates!” he shared earlier this month.

The star-studded pilot episode will seemingly feature a beauty segment with Deschanel.

“Some of you MIGHT know this pretty lady😉,” Jonathan wrote.

A food segment with the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum and celebrity chef Jamika Pessoa.

“Plenty of recipes for YOU! So incredibly tasty,” the host added.

Jonathan hinted at a sit-down with Ray Romano, writing, “Everybody loves him…”

The “This Is Us” star will also join Jon on the couch.

Garcelle is seen giving away money to one lucky audience member, while the “Celebrity IOU” star tests out a bed with the “Desperate Housewives” alum.

Science experiments and a skincare segment are also on the agenda, as is a game of basketball with Christine Taylor.

What Fans Are Saying

It seems fans and friends alike are excited for Jonathan’s next venture.

“What about me?!” Jon’s twin, Drew Scott, teased.

“10/10 would watch. And we’re only slightly biased,” their official Property Brothers account commented.

“Happy to have been a part of it! 🙏🏽 we had a blast,” Garcelle responded.

“Looks like great fun I will be tuning in!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Better! @zooeydeschanel is a guest?! And @officialterihatcher? And @chrissymetz? And @garcelle?! Okay, I have to see this show,” yet another added.

It remains unclear whether the show will appear on HGTV or a local network, like many daily talk shows. When asked when and where to tune in, Jonathan teased, “More to come soon!”

However, Jonathan is taking notes as fans shared their guest list wishes, including Backstreet Boys, Keke Palmer, and other stars of hit HGTV series.