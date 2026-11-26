“Property Brothers” star Jonathan Scott and his partner, actress Zooey Deschanel, couldn’t wait to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with loved ones.

During this holiday season, the HGTV personality knows just how much he has to be thankful for. Even though he isn’t the father of Zooey Deschanel’s children, he’s grown to love them as if they were his own.

On Thanksgiving, Scott and Deschanel posed together as a family, truly overjoyed with the life they created together.

Jonathan Scott Couldn’t Be More Content With Life

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel haven’t finalized any wedding details. But in the meantime, they’re content to enjoy each other’s company. Scott also enjoys being a father figure to her two children, Elsie, 11, and Charlie, 9. Deschanel shares the children with her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

“I have much to be thankful for🧡” the HGTV personality shared on Instagram, attaching a photo of his girlfriend and her children. The couple obscured the children’s faces for privacy purposes.

Jonathan Scott has his arms around the kids in a happy embrace. It’s clear he loves them just as much as he loves their mother.

Subsequent photos in the post reveal a photo of Jonathan and Zooey at a formal event, and several photos of the extended family spending time together.

“You have won the jackpot. Family, friends and good health is all we really need, not stuff, just love,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Zooey Deschanel shared her own Thanksgiving post. However, she took a much cheekier approach. While she’s undoubtedly thankful for her family and children, her post largely consisted of her pet cats. She did include one photo of Jonathan Scott.

The Couple Still Hasn’t Finalized Many Wedding Details

“Elf” star Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott know they still have plenty of details to tackle before they say “I do.” However, the couple admits they’re enjoying taking their time.

While speaking to PEOPLE in October, the actress shared she’s selected a soft pink and purple for her wedding colors. But as for a specific time of year for the ceremony, Deschanel shared that’s still to be determined.

“I’m not really sure. It kind of depends,” she added. “We don’t have really firm plans yet. It depends on a lot of different factors.”

In March 2026, Jonathan Scott mentioned that he and his beautiful fiancée are focused on having a more low-key wedding.

“I’ve sort of entered this phase of my life now where I’m realizing there are a lot of people around you who… you put way more effort into the relationship than they do,” the designer told PEOPLE. “People who I find I’m constantly asking if they would like to go out, if I make plans, would you like to join? And they don’t reciprocate.”

“I think we have decided we want to be around the people who actually love our friendship and love spending time with us,” Scott added. “So, I’m okay with the idea of something intimate that’s just the people who really care.”