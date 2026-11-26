HGTV star Ty Pennington is teaming up with Suspect Bronchiectasis to shed light on bronchiectasis and raise awareness for lung health. Pennington’s decision to speak on behalf of the bronchiectasis community comes from a very personal place because he is the caretaker for his beloved mother, who was officially diagnosed with bronchiectasis, or BE, 20 years ago.

Ty Pennington Shows Support for National Family Caregivers Month

Pennington shared a new video on Instagram, sharing his thoughts and relating to those in similar situations. “You want to do everything you can to help,” Pennington says in the clip. “Trust me, I get it, I’m a fix-it guy, right? I’m sort of known for fixing things. But what I learned from taking care of my mom is that bronchiectasis can affect everyday life, and sometimes, the best thing I can do for her is just to be there for her.”

He continued, “So, this National Family Caregivers Month, there’s a big shoutout to all the caregivers out there showing up for their loved ones. I want you to know, I see you.”

The caption reads, “Through supporting his mom, who is living with bronchiectasis, a serious and chronic lung disease that can get worse over time, paid spokesperson @thetypennington knows firsthand that being there for the people you love can mean a lot of things – showing up, checking in, lending a hand… and sometimes just figuring it out as you go.”

It continues, “For #NationalFamilyCaregiversMonth, Ty is sharing a little about what caregiving has looked like for him and recognizing the people who show up for their loved ones every day.”

Ty Pennington Discusses His Mother’s Health

Pennington opened up about his mother’s health in an October interview with People, revealing how he has taken on the role of her caretaker.

“Now I’m a caretaker, so I live with her part-time and sort of look after her,” he said. “I never thought I’d be living with my mom again, but this is what happens in life.” Pennington splits his time between his home in Savannah with his wife Kellee Merrell, and in Florida, where his mom has a house.

“I built a house in Florida, and so she’s there,” he said. “That’s why Savannah was sort of a good spot for me, because it’s about a two-hour drive so I can be there a lot more.” He is happy to continue traveling to support his mom, saying it “just makes you want to do what you can to honor them for being as amazing as they are.”

It was decades before his mom was able to get an official diagnosis, and Pennington has been vocal about her condition in the hopes of raising awareness. He also experiences some guilt. “I think it gave us all a little bit of guilt, like we weren’t able to figure it out and it took somebody else [to understand] what it was,” he confessed. “You just pass it off as, ‘Oh, maybe they’re just always sick.’”