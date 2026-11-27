As Thanksgiving weekend continues, people across the United States are gathering to express gratitude and love for one another. HGTV star Christina Haack has been spending the holiday with her children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson.

Though Haack has experienced her share of struggles, she admits that she still has so much to be thankful for. See what the designer shared in honor of the holiday.

Christina Haack Couldn’t Be Happier With Life

Over the years, Christina Haack’s family has only grown. Her children are getting older, but there is still plenty of holiday magic and wonderment in the home. As the family gathers for Thanksgiving weekend, she has nothing but gratitude in her heart.

“Grateful for my family, friends and career. Thankful to be living in beautiful Newport Beach where it’s clear skies and 77 degrees today. Happy Thanksgiving 💛” the HGTV personality shared on Instagram, attaching a video of her children celebrating the holiday.

Christina and her children appeared to be posing for another set of formal holiday photos, which fans always enjoy seeing.

Haack has been married three times, welcoming children with her first two husbands. She shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with Tarek El Moussa. She shares her youngest son, Hudson, with Ant Anstead. Through the years, they’ve all formed a blended family and always put the children first.

“We’re all grateful for you!! ❤️❤️” her partner, Christopher Larocca, wrote in the comments.

Several fans added kind words, wishing the family a wonderful Thanksgiving.

The HGTV Star Recently Tackled a Massive Project

Christina Haack felt incredibly grateful for the chance to relax and unwind with her children. After all, she’s working on a monumental renovation project right now.

On the Christina & Kylie Instagram account, the mother of three revealed she was tackling a renovation project for a close friend.

“Alright, welcome to my newest project and it happens to be my best friend’s house. So welcome to Cassie and James’ new home,” Christina tells her audience. “It’s in Anaheim Hills as well. So the last time I did a renovation for her was pre-husband, pre-babies, pre-COVID. So lots changed in the last eight years regarding pricing, regarding like, really everything.”

However, things had quickly taken a serious turn. In addition to the typical renovation issues, the home was also dealing with termite damage, AC issues, and mold.

“And on top of all of that, the dump is closed on strike,” Christina sighed during the clip. “So, we are just living in the dump for now. Luckily, they don’t live here yet. They are living in their other house and not gonna move in until this is fully done.”

In the comments, many fans thanked the designer for highlighting issues that don’t always get shown on HGTV. Viewers appreciated Christina’s honesty and very real frustration with the project. Renovation projects aren’t always as simple as they seem on television.

Fans can catch Christina Haack back in action when “The Flip Off” season 2 airs sometime in 2027.