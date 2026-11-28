Hulk Hogan suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, and was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital on July 24, 2025. He was 71. At the time of the late WWE star’s death, he was estranged from his daughter, Brooke Hogan.

Brooke Hogan Shares Her Grief With Unseen Photo

In the year that has followed, Brooke has been vocal about what her father meant to her, despite their estrangement, and she has continued to mourn him in her own way. But on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, she was overcome with emotion and reflected on life without her father.

Brooke posted a photo on Instagram of herself as a young child embracing her dad. In the caption, she wrote an emotional caption about her grief. “I’ve realized that so much of my grief exists in what we will miss together, rather than even what we’ve lost…” she wrote. “It’s a strange thing. Nostalgia in reverse. Longing for moments somewhere in the future that feel almost as familiar as memories.”

She continued, “I miss him in the thought of him falling asleep on my couch, after too much pecan pie, surrounded by the beautiful little family that is an extension of his own. I imagine the evolution of our relationship as I grow older. Sometimes the circumstances surrounding a relationship don’t accurately reflect the love that exists within it. Life and dishonest influence can create distance between two hearts that were never meant to be far apart. I’ll die on that hill. No daughter doesn’t want her daddy.”

Hulk Hogan Will Miss Out on So Many Milestones

Brooke, who previously starred on HGTV’s “Rock the Block” Season 7, discussed her grief and her endless love. “Your love for them extends far beyond the years of their life and travels with you into every season of your own.” At 38, Brooke revealed she has a lot of life left to live, and for this reason, she feels her father’s absence “so deeply.” He won’t be there for new milestones, important events, and parts of her life.

Brooke ended her message with a heartbreaking statement. “It’s a longing born entirely out of so much love with nowhere to go,” she wrote. “It’s nostalgia in reverse. Being homesick for a future with someone you needed and loved the most.”

Fans showed their support for Brooke in the post’s comment section. “Your feelings are so beautifully expressed thank you for sharing such,” a comment reads. “He will always be in your heart and watching over you brooke,” another person shared.

A third comment reads, “As someone who lost his father at a young age, this is so very true. Love has many different shapes and forms, and goes with you through every chapter. Much love.”

Brooke Hogan Wanted Love & Time From Hulk Hogan

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Brooke was left out of her father’s will, and she addressed this in a September 2025 interview with TMZ. “His decision is no surprise to me,” Brooke told TMZ. “It’s what I asked for; I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker, and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.”

In her interview, TMZ reported she told them that the money was never important to her; what she wanted from Hulk was “his time, honesty, and love.”



