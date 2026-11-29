David Bromstad‘s obsession with Christmas trees goes all the way back to his childhood. The HGTV star opened up about his lifelong love for the holiday staple and shared some adorable home videos that are winning over fans.

David Bromstad Shares Origin of His Christmas Tree Addiction

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On November 27, the HGTV Instagram account shared a clip of Bromstad talking about how far back his love of Christmas trees goes.

“The fact that David slept underneath the Christmas tree as a kid totally tracks,” the caption noted.

“Santa was my thing. Still is,” he said. “It’s all about the spirit.”

The video included the sweetest throwback moments of Bromstad as a little boy during the holidays as he explained how much he adored trees.

“The lights coming on, we decorate the tree, and after the tree was decorated, I would literally go underneath the tree and sleep and just look up there,” he noted. “And that’s how I spent most of my afternoon, just underneath the tree.”

“That’s where it all started — my love affair with Christmas trees goes way back,” Bromstad added.

The clip then shifts to the present day, where the HGTV star is seen unloading several trees from the back of a truck as he gets ready to decorate for the holidays.

The “My Lottery Dream Home” star joked, “Hi, I’m David Bromstad and I’m addicted to Christmas trees.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet throwback footage, with many taking to the comments to gush over Bromstad and his love of the holidays.

“You were so cute! And still are!❤️” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “I love David and the fact that he loves Christmas so much!! He’s like a Christmas spirit all on his own!!”

HGTV Star Shows Off Christmas Wonderland in His Home

On December 24, 2025, Bromstad took to Instagram to give fans a look at his extensive holiday decorations.

In the special “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending,” Bromstad opened up about checking into a treatment program after a storm destroyed the progress he had made while renovating his dream home.

“With all of the drama, the house, the stress, the insurance claims, bleeding money — I just had to keep busy,” the HGTV star explained in the show. “My vision for the house was no longer clear. Everything was in chaos.”

He shared, “I was losing control … I was starting to spiral. I got into some unhealthy behaviors and it’s really easy to go there when you’re under distress.”

“Using substances has been … it’s a real easy escape to take yourself out of a stressful situation,” Bromstad noted. “I knew I was in trouble.”

In his 2025 holiday Instagram post, he thanked fans for their outpouring of love and support.

“Merry Christmas Eve my sugar loves! I wanted to give u what has been taken up every morsel of my existence since nov 1. 😂,” he explained in the caption. “Enjoy the sugary icy cuteness. Happy snacking 🎄.”

In the video, Bromstad shared, “I wanted to thank everyone for the incredible support that you guys have given me after the show. It’s been super great [and] super amazing.”

His holiday decor was next level, with Bromstad describing it as “just yummy and happy” and “pink, of course.”

“I can’t just have one tree or two trees, but, you know? I have to have a few hundred,” he said, calling one room a “winter wonderland.”

In addition to all the trees and lights, he showed off a Christmas village and other fun decor, noting there was even more going on upstairs.