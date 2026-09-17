‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Tease Show’s Return: ‘Stay Tuned’

Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama took a moment to answer some fun fan questions, including the biggest one on everyone’s minds: will “Renovation Aloha” return for season 4? Based on the HGTV stars’ coy response, it looks like they subtly confirmed that another season is in the works!

Tristyn & Kamohai Kalama Tease ‘Renovation Aloha’ Season 4

On September 15, Tristyn and Kamohai took to their Instagram Stories to answer fan questions, noting, “Been a minute, so ask us anything.”

Kamohai kicked things off by answering, of all things, what his shoe size is — size 13. He also revealed a “hidden passion that many of you may not have known that I have.”

He explained, “I absolutely love shoes. I have been known to have a room full of shoe boxes at some points, and then I sell them all, and then buy more.”

When asked how long he and Tristyn have been together, the HGTV star shared that it’s been 14 years total and they just celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary.

The couple were also asked how they are doing following the recent hurricanes.

“We are doing great,” Tristyn confirmed. “I feel like Oahu did not get hit as hard as a lot of the other islands, particularly on this last hurricane that rolled through.”

One fan asked about a new season of “Renovation Aloha,” asking, “Are y’all coming back to HGTV?”

Though they didn’t say much, Tristyn and Kamohai’s silence spoke volumes. They shrugged and Tristyn put a finger to her mouth to indicate that they can’t announce the news just yet.

Kamohai teased, “Stay tuned.”

They moved on to one of the questions they get asked a lot: “What is it like being married to your business partner?”

Kamohai noted, “We both have the same answer, I’m sure … it is probably the biggest blessing in the world. It is amazing.”

“It’s not for the weak … because you’re blending roles,” Tristyn admitted. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

They also noted that working together was a learning curve. “Nobody said it was easy, but it’s so good … the biggest blessing,” Kamohai added.

On September 2, the couple posted a fun video that showed Kamohai walking behind Tristyn, with the text “I never knew a love love love like this.” The post’s caption noted, “Forever by each other’s side.”

The “Renovation Aloha” stars also confirmed another season of their show in the comments section.

When a fan asked, “Are you guys doing season 4,” they answered simply, “Yup!”

‘Renovation Aloha’ Stars Addressed Cancellation Rumors

During an April 29 Instagram Live, Tristyn and Kamohai discussed season 3 episode 5 of “Renovation Aloha.”

Towards the end of their Live session, Tristyn took a moment to address the rumors circulating that “Renovation Aloha” had been canceled.

“You guys, people are saying, ‘Oh I see that your show is canceled,'” she said. “Our show is not canceled.”

Kamohai added, “Not even close.”

Tristyn shared, “So go tell everyone you know that that’s absurdity. That’s AI being stupid. No, our show is not canceled. Episodes air every Tuesday.”