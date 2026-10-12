HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Says ‘One Day at a Time’ as She Prepares for Baby No. 3

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is getting ready to welcome her third child, but she is learning to take things one day at a time as her due date approaches.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star shared a glimpse into her life in an Instagram carousel on Sunday, Oct. 11, revealing that she was just 2.5 weeks away from her due date and feeling the effects of late pregnancy.

Roth Gives Gets Candid on Her Upcoming Due Date

“One day at a time,” Roth captioned the post.

In her lengthy update, the designer explained that she has been balancing her pregnancy with raising her two daughters, ages 6 and 2, while preparing to become a mother of three girls.

“I’m 2.5 weeks from my due date and feeling VERY pregnant. I also have a 6 yr old and a 2 yr old and while I can’t wait to become a mom to 3 girls (so soon!) these days it feels like there’s more to it…” she wrote.

Roth revealed that she had recently wrapped up a “top secret project” that had kept her busy throughout her pregnancy. Finishing the work brought an unexpected sense of relief as she began preparing for childbirth.

She has also been helping her youngest daughter settle into Montessori school, making sure the transition goes smoothly before the family’s newest addition arrives.

With a newborn expected to join the household soon, Roth said she has been making an effort to spend quality time with her children. Bedtime stories, cuddles and quiet mornings have become especially meaningful as she prepares for the changes ahead.

The family has also been making the most of opportunities to get outside before welcoming a newborn during a Utah winter. Roth acknowledged that she is less mobile and increasingly tired by the end of the day, making rest an important part of her routine.

Roth Is Giving Fans a Look as She Prepares to Expand Her Family

She has also been preparing for the baby’s arrival by stocking the freezer with meals and getting the house ready.

“Preparing for the unknown (When will the baby arrive? How will it go?) leaves a lot of open ends and I’ve found my best coping mechanism is just trying to cover all my bases,” she explained.

Despite the busy schedule, Roth said she and her family have continued trying new recipes and entertaining guests. They recently hosted her husband Brett’s company Senior Leadership Team for a fall feast.

At home, she has found happiness in making the house feel cozy and welcoming.

Roth also reflected on how motherhood has taught her to focus on what she can control rather than worrying about everything else.

“I talk a lot about building happiness. One of the things that parenting has taught me is to control what you can and not worry about the rest,” she wrote.

She hopes her approach will influence her daughters as they grow up, teaching them to appreciate the present while still pursuing their goals.

“And so much of my time right now is spent just letting go! Letting my kids be kids, my body be pregnant, my house be lived in…” she shared.

As she counts down the final days before her due date, Roth is embracing the uncertainty of becoming a family of five.

“What’s next? How will it go? How can it get any better than this?” she wondered.