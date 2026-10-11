HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares Pregnancy Update Before Baby No. 3

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is counting down the final weeks of her third pregnancy and reflecting on the health journey that helped her get there.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star, 42, shared an update on Instagram Saturday, Oct. 11, explaining how her approach to her health before conceiving helped make her latest pregnancy a different experience from her first two.

Roth Debated About Have Another Child

“At the end of last year I asked my doctor a question, “Can I have another kid?” and without hesitation she gestured to the results we’d just discussed. The bloodwork, the hormone testing, the gut work, the toxin detox, the list goes on… Her answer was simple and succinct, “You’re in the best shape of your life,”” Roth wrote.

Now approaching the end of her pregnancy, the designer said she has gained a new appreciation for the experience.

“At 42, this pregnancy has given me an opportunity to actually understand what people mean when they say they “enjoy” being pregnant,” she continued. “Based on my first two pregnancies, I always assumed they were joking! But this time around I get it.”

Roth was careful to note that her pregnancy has not been effortless. Still, she said being able to grow a baby without feeling miserable throughout the experience has been a welcome change.

She also credited her mindset for helping her navigate the journey differently this time.

“I approached this pregnancies without the false confidence l’ve had in the past. I set my expectations low, I embraced my age, and I know my limits… at least most of the time. Ha!” she shared.

As she prepares to give birth, Roth is looking back on the work she put into her health before becoming pregnant and encouraging others to prioritize their own well-being.

“As I think about these last couple weeks of being pregnant (thank goodness!) I can’t help but appreciate all the hard work I put in prior to conceiving,” she wrote.

She added that she hopes her experience encourages others who are considering making changes to their health.

“And if you’re on the fence about jumping in with both feet on your own personal health journey, I hope my story is just the nudge you need. Give in, commit, and bet on yourself because you never know what might be next…”

Roth’s Fans Quickly Rush to the Comments

Roth’s post prompted an outpouring of support from fans, including one follower who said her journey had inspired her to reconsider starting a family at 43.

Another fan cheered her on as she approached delivery, while others praised her commitment to her health and shared their excitement about meeting her baby girl.

“So happy for you and your beautiful family. Can’t wait to meet her. She will be a perfect little fit for your growing family. Sending prayers for an easy healthy delivery for you and baby girl,” one commenter wrote.

Roth has built a following through her home renovation work and television appearances. Her latest update offers fans a personal look at a new chapter in her life as she prepares to welcome another child.

With just weeks to go, the HGTV star is celebrating how far she has come and looking ahead to meeting her growing family’s newest addition.