Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Support Their Son Hudson, 7, on His Special Day at School

HGTV star Christina Haack and her second husband, Ant Anstead, ended their romantic relationship. However, they’re still happy to come together to support their son, Hudson.

The little boy celebrated his 7th birthday this month. As Hudson continues to grow, both his parents are by his side.

In a sweet new social media update, Ant Anstead revealed that he and Christina came to Hudson’s school to support him during a special class celebration.

Ant Anstead & Christina Haack Have a Great Co-Parenting Relationship

Not every divorced couple can successfully co-parent. However, HGTV star Christina Haack has a tremendously strong co-parenting relationship with two of her ex-husbands.

During Hudson Anstead’s special day at school, he had both his parents proudly in attendance.

“Our not so little boy celebrated his ‘marvelous me’ day at school with his class sharing special things about him,” Ant Anstead began his Instagram post.

“Hudzo we love you and we are so proud of you,” he added. “Listening to the class talk about what a wonderful boy you are was special. Hudzo impacts everyone he meets, and we already know it! Oh and mum of course brought the class donuts for the win! X”

Fans went wild over the photos. Everyone agreed that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are setting a wonderful example for Hudson.

“I love how you guys co-parent! I’m happy you’re friends again! That’s so important to a child whose parents are divorced! 🙌🙌🙌” a fan cheerfully wrote in the comments.

“So glad you’ve got to this point where you can co-parent and respect each other. Well done to you all…and well done Hudson, ❤️” another added.

Hudson Anstead Has Plenty of Supporters in the Blended Family

Ant Anstead and Christina Haack were married from 2018 until their 2021 divorce. Haack went on to marry Josh Hall in 2021, though they divorced in 2025.

Anstead has been in a long-term relationship with actress Renée Zellweger since 2021. Though they’re incredibly happy, they’re not in a rush to marry.

“I still believe in marriage, but right now we’re really happy. We don’t need the pressure of a label,” he told The Telegraph.

Zellweger also shares a special relationship with Anstead’s three children. He shares his daughter, Amelie, and son, Archie, with his first wife, Louise Storey.

In honor of Hudson’s birthday this September, Ant Anstead made a slideshow of special moments throughout his life. Renée Zellweger appeared in several images, much to fans’ delight.

In addition to his father’s other children, Hudson has two other half-siblings through his mother. Christina Haack and her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, have two children together.

Tarek’s second wife, Heather El Moussa, shares an incredibly close friendship with Christina Haack. The women frequently get together and take their sons on fun outings.

“Co-parenting so hard this is my husband’s ex-wife with her son coming to our toddler’s birthday celebration,” Heather captioned an Instagram video from February, featuring Hudson playing with her own son, Tristan.

“Why do they look like brothers 🤔” Christina quipped in the comments.

Fans look forward to seeing more milestones from the HGTV star’s blended family.