George Clooney Breaks Silence on Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber’s Tragic Passing

George Clooney is speaking publicly about the loss of Presley Gerber, describing the death of longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son as a devastating blow to those closest to the family.

Clooney, 65, addressed Presley’s death on Friday, October 9, at The Albies, the annual awards ceremony hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, speaking with Entertainment Tonight.

George Clooney Speaks Out After Presley Gerber’s Death

“Quite honestly, it’s one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family,” Clooney said, referring to the Gerbers. “And their family is just as you can imagine.”

He added, “It’s the worst thing that could ever happen with family.”

Presley died on September 20 at age 27 following what authorities described as a suspected overdose, as reported by The Guardian.

How Is George Clooney Supporting Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber?

Getty Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber,

Clooney and Rande Gerber have been close friends and business partners for years.

The pair co-founded Casamigos Tequila in 2013, according to Business Insider. In the days after Presley’s death, George and his wife, Amal Clooney, traveled to Los Angeles to support Rande and Cindy.

A source previously told People that George, Amal, and other close friends were making sure the grieving family wasn’t left alone. “George, Amal and a few of their other close friends have been taking shifts staying with the family so they aren’t alone,” the source said.

The insider added, “George and Amal joined the family in Los Angeles after learning of Presley’s death. They’re helping with arrangements and whatever else the family needs. George has always been very close with both Kaia and Presley.”

What Has Kaia Gerber Said About Her Brother?

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Presley was the only son of Cindy and Rande, who married in 1998. They also share a daughter, Kaia Gerber.

Kaia, 25, had spoken about her brother’s struggles before his death, telling Vogue in August that his experience affected the entire family. “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she said.

The actress and model also reflected on how those circumstances shaped her own behavior growing up.

“I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help,” Kaia said. “Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”

How Did Presley Gerber Discuss His Mental Health?

Presley had publicly discussed his mental health and addiction journey, including through his “Mental Health Mondays” social media series launched in 2023.

Kaia praised her brother for speaking openly about what he was going through. “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn’t share anything—and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’” she told Vogue.

What Did Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Say Before His Death?

Getty Presley Gerber is seen with his parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister Kaia, in 2018.

In March, Presley shared that he planned to undergo an “ibogaine flood dose,” writing that he was “praying it’s the last time I have to come back.”

His parents publicly encouraged him. “You are a warrior!” Cindy wrote. Rande added, “Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much.”

Clooney’s remarks mark one of the first times he has spoken publicly about the tragedy after quietly standing beside the Gerber family in the weeks since Presley’s death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.



