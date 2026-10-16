Halle Berry Makes Major Life Change Amid Custody Battle

Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry has had a difficult few weeks, including ongoing tension with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, and custody disputes involving their son. Now, reports say the “Monster’s Ball” actress is selling her longtime home on the Sunset Strip. This follows her daughter, Nahla, speaking out in support of the icon.

Halle Berry Is Selling Her Home

Getty Halle Berry

According to TMZ, Berry listed her home, which includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, earlier this month, after Martinez filed for a temporary restraining order against the actress and asked for primary custody. Berry listed the home for a reported $ 11,995,000.

Built in 1926, the home spans 5,900 square feet and sits on over 25,000 square feet of land. The property also includes three structures: a main residence with three bedrooms, a guest house, and a studio. Amenities include a massage room, a bar, a kitchenette, a spa, a pool, and a gym.

Berry’s home also features a pizza oven, a fire pit, shaded dining areas, and a meditation garden. Richard Ehrlich of Carolwood Estates has the listing for the home. Notably, this listing comes after the actress listed a 2,274-square-foot property for sale earlier this month, according to Yahoo Entertainment, after her daughter moved away for college.

Halle Berry Recently Discussed Her Daughter Going to College

Getty Halle Berry

Before listing her 2,274-square-foot home in early October, Berry joined the Create & Cultivate Festival Panel the month before and revealed that her daughter, Nahla, had just moved to another state for college.

“She’s the first to go, and she’s my baby girl. I felt proud of her, but there’s a little fear. She’s in the world now all by herself,” she said, per PEOPLE.

“She went to another state, and I just hope that she makes the right decisions and that her dad and I hope we raised her up right and that she’ll make the most of her experience,” the actress continued. After that, she discussed how the change had impacted her son, Maceo-Robert, whom she shares with Olivier.

According to the actress, “There are perks that come with that. They no longer have to compromise. We don’t have to agree on dinner anymore. He gets to decide these kinds of things for himself.” Still, Berry admitted that her son did miss his sister and that things felt “off” since she left for college.

While on the panel, Berry also said the whole family is “all so supportive and so proud” of the new college student.

The ‘Monster’s Ball’ Actress Recently Celebrated Turning 60

Getty Halle Berry

Berry turned 60 on August 14 and marked the occasion by posting several photos from her celebration on social media. Notably, her fiancé, Van Hunt, appears in the post.

“As this Leo season comes to an end, I want to thank you all for riding with me as I celebrated this major milestone in my life,” the actress began. “Yes, I celebrated a long ass time, but you only turn 60 once. In celebration of that, I’d like to close out LEO season with some silly moments that made us laugh.”

From there, she expressed gratitude before saying, “I encourage us to search for the joy in each day, stay free enough to be our authentic selves, and live life out loud while taking time to laugh and cherish the small things.”